Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

8000th apprentice starts career with Bühler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:05am EST

Successful period of probation: 70 new apprentices from Switzerland pass a historical mark

8000th apprentice starts career with Bühler

Uzwil (Switzerland), December 3, 2019 - The first months of his apprenticeship as a polymechanic are now a thing of the past - Michael Dörig has successfully finished his period of probation. This makes him the 8000th apprentice to have been trained at Bühler Group over a 100-year history of vocational training. Around the globe, some 600 apprentices at 25 locations in four continents are currently undergoing their vocational training. This broad, internationally oriented dual vocational training offers Bühler two significant benefits. It proactively wards off a potential lack of skilled employees, and it prepares young adults for a career in a global company.

A total of 70 apprentices started their vocational training in Switzerland this August - 10 women and 60 men. Together, they have even now reached a milestone for Bühler in their as yet short professional careers. Along with them, a total of 8,013 young adults have undergone or are still undergoing their dual vocational training. Michael Dörig, the 8000th apprentice, has now also passed his period of probation in his vocation as a polymechanic. "The figure is impressive, it shows the great influence of vocational training at Bühler. It was lucky that I started as the 8000th and I'm happy about it." In his daily work, however, the number plays no role. Michael Dörig is currently concentrating on the first important exam. He has set clear targets for his further vocational training: "I want to perform well every year, and my goal for the fourth year is an assignment abroad. In the end, I want to finish the apprenticeship with good grades," says Dörig.

Bühler's instrument for warding off a lack of skilled labor

Bühler is currently training some 600 apprentices at 25 locations. Apprentices do add value for the companies they work for, as the latest study (in German) by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) confirms. And not only that. Vocational training is one of the most important factors for the company for imparting knowledge within the organization as well as between generations. It enables the Group to proactively avert the looming shortage of skilled labor. "Vocational training is a long-term strategy for us that we apply in a targeted manner," says Andreas Bischof, Head of Apprenticeship at Bühler. He adds that when a potential lack of specialized labor appears, for example as a result of retirements, Bühler can apply its global know-how in the field of vocational training to close such gaps.

This has resulted in the institution of vocational training programs by Bühler, for instance, in the United States, for which the company has obtained governmental approval. "This guarantees access to and mobility within the labor market," explains Bischof. In order to retain these carefully educated young people after they have completed their vocational training, Bühler offers them individual support in planning their careers starting in the second half of their apprenticeships. The value of this effort is borne out by the fact that, for example, 29 percent of all Swiss employees completed their vocational training with Bühler. At the same time, former apprentices are also attracted by careers outside Switzerland. At present, 28 former apprentices are working for Bühler in four continents. Also in this respect, the company selectively prepares interested apprentices for their missions across the globe.

Allrounders and internationals

In order to counter the lack of skilled labor in the first place, Bühler lets interested school-leavers know that the company offers more than just pure training in one single vocation. Bühler prepares the young people for the labor market in the best possible manner by fostering allrounder skills. For example, apprentices pass through different departments which have a different focus. In the future, digitalization will be integrated even more into education, alongside the development of social skills, creativity, exchange, and diversity. Some of the young adults may undergo training in project management or do a stint abroad. Be it China, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, or the United States: Since the introduction of these periods of training abroad twelve years ago, as many as 200 apprentices have already spent several months of their vocational training at a Bühler location outside Switzerland. The benefits of this approach are obvious: Apprentices gain a first-hand experience of different cultures and languages. They enhance their professional and social skills, broaden their minds, and become fit for a job in the international labor environment that Bühler offers.

Stefan Scheiber, CEO of Bühler Group, stresses the importance of international mobility and sound, varied basic training for the organization: "Training and continuing education enable Bühler to renew itself permanently. We place our trust in our apprentices at an early stage, but we also demand a lot from them. We unlock the international world of labor for them, because we want them to continue to work for us later on - as open-minded and innovative employees skilled in a wide range of tasks, and either in Switzerland or anywhere else in the world."

For more information on Bühler's apprenticeships, please visit: https://www.buhlergroup.com/content/buhlergroup/global/en/careers/next-generation/apprenticeships.html

Media contacts:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 33 99

Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57

E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Markus Reber, Media Relations Manager

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 12 44

Mobile: +41 79 864 29 41

E-mail: markus.reber@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler
Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured with parts produced with our machinery. Countless people wear eye glasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines, all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, we are in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. We want every human being to have access to healthy food. We want to do our part to protect the climate with energy-efficient cars, buildings, and machinery. Our motto is creating "innovations for a better world."

Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2018, over 13,000 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.3 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 30 production sites.

www.buhlergroup.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aSOLVAY : SGL Carbon To Develop Carbon-Fiber Composites For Aerospace Sector
DJ
03:32aKudelski Security Completes Security Assessment of Crypto.com Exchange
PR
03:31aNETENT PUBL : launches Auto Roulette Studio
AQ
03:31aGlobal Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market 2019-2023 | Growing Trend of Interior Designing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31aBioSolar Releases Company Update
GL
03:30aLANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
03:30aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions Announces Collaboration with BerGenBio on the Development of FDA Fast Track Designated Leukemia Treatment
PU
03:30aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (25-29 November 2019)
PU
03:30aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
03:30aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in high-priced gene therapy bet
4U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group