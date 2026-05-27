Following GPUs and liquid cooling, SemiAnalysis identifies a new bottleneck in the AI race: data center power supply, which is set to progressively migrate towards 800VDC.

The next breakthrough in artificial intelligence is not only playing out in GPUs, but also in how they are powered, according to the latest research published by SemiAnalysis. The independent firm, which specializes in semiconductors and AI across the entire value chain, believes that the rapid densification of server racks is pushing current electrical architectures to their limits. SemiAnalysis cites next-generation racks reaching around 600 kW, for which the transition from 54V to 800V significantly reduces electrical current, copper mass, thermal losses and distribution constraints.



This evolution is based on a simple industrial equation that is nevertheless critical for the profitability of future AI campuses. As power per rack increases, the required current rises at a constant voltage, which increases losses, heat, cable bulk and operational complexity. For hyperscalers, the challenge is no longer just building more capacity, but maximizing the power actually delivered to accelerators.



In line with this logic, Nvidia is also promoting 800VDC architecture as a means to reduce electrical conversions, distribution losses and footprint, with the ultimate goal of achieving better "tokens per watt." According to SemiAnalysis, savings can become significant at the campus scale, with approximately 50 MW of continuous power saved for every 1 GW of IT load in certain scenarios, equivalent to 5% of the IT load.



Deployment is expected to be gradual, however, with an initial retrofit phase anticipated starting in 2026-2027. Operators may first install auxiliary power cabinets near server rows to convert and distribute high-voltage direct current without entirely rebuilding existing facilities. Deeper integration of DC distribution into the architecture of new data centers could then emerge, starting in 2028-2029.



For the markets, the significance of this transition is that it further expands the AI value chain beyond processor manufacturers. Specialists in power conversion, DC circuit breakers, batteries, supercapacitors, connectors, and power semiconductors - particularly silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) - could benefit from a new wave of investment.