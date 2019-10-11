Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$8K Grant Assists A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Funds Awarded by Home Bank and FHLB Dallas

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) announced an $8,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) award to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana (New Vision), an organization that provides empowerment and educational opportunities to middle and high school students to become youth leaders and active members in the society through S.T.E.M. educational services. Local dignitaries and bank representatives joined the organization at a recent check presentation at the Domingue Recreation Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005566/en/

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K in Partnership Grant Program funds to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K in Partnership Grant Program funds to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

The organization will use the funds for organizational capacity building and fundraising efforts. This is the second year in a row that New Vision has received PGP funds totaling $13,500.

Home Bank Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer Brandon Kelly said the PGP allows smaller organizations to spread awareness in their community.

“Home Bank is proud to take part in the Partnership Grant Program and improve the community around us,” said Mr. Kelly. “The funds can help smaller organizations such as New Vision set higher goals for a bigger impact on the Lafayette community.”

With the PGP, FHLB Dallas member institutions like Home Bank contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. This year, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 25 member institutions to assist 27 CBOs. Combined with FHLB Dallas member contributions, a total of $442,500 has been awarded to the organizations.

“We are grateful for member institutions like Home Bank that take advantage of the PGP to award organizations that typically do not receive additional funding,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “The PGP allows them to leverage their resources to provide much needed funding for deeper community involvement.”

About Home Bank

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $74.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 820 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pFacebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies
RE
08:06pNIKE : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress
PU
08:01pISIGN MEDIA : Announces the Close of its Shares for Debt Agreement
AQ
08:01pGlobal Outdoor Furniture Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Outdoor Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:48pBARKERVILLE GOLD MINES : Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular
AQ
07:32pBOEING : names new board chairman in setback to CEO
AQ
07:26pAdverum Biotechnologies Reports Additional Clinical Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
07:22pKOREAN CULTURAL CENTER NEW YORK PRESENTS "MEMORIES OF JINDO : Korean folk songs from the hometown of gugak" featuring the Jindo National Gugak Center
PR
07:21pREGENXBIO : Announces Additional Positive Interim Phase I/IIa Trial Update for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
07:21pTESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group