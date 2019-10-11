$8K Grant Assists A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana

Funds Awarded by Home Bank and FHLB Dallas

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) announced an $8,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) award to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana (New Vision), an organization that provides empowerment and educational opportunities to middle and high school students to become youth leaders and active members in the society through S.T.E.M. educational services. Local dignitaries and bank representatives joined the organization at a recent check presentation at the Domingue Recreation Center.

The organization will use the funds for organizational capacity building and fundraising efforts. This is the second year in a row that New Vision has received PGP funds totaling $13,500.

Home Bank Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer Brandon Kelly said the PGP allows smaller organizations to spread awareness in their community.

“Home Bank is proud to take part in the Partnership Grant Program and improve the community around us,” said Mr. Kelly. “The funds can help smaller organizations such as New Vision set higher goals for a bigger impact on the Lafayette community.”

With the PGP, FHLB Dallas member institutions like Home Bank contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. This year, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 25 member institutions to assist 27 CBOs. Combined with FHLB Dallas member contributions, a total of $442,500 has been awarded to the organizations.

“We are grateful for member institutions like Home Bank that take advantage of the PGP to award organizations that typically do not receive additional funding,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “The PGP allows them to leverage their resources to provide much needed funding for deeper community involvement.”

About Home Bank

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $74.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 820 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.

