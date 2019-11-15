Log in
$8K in Grants to Be Awarded to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge

11/15/2019 | 05:13pm EST

1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The PGP funds will help pay for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) related programming and mentorship for youth at the Youth Empowerment Zone and Community Empowerment Zone centers in Baton Rouge.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21 at 4000 Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like Home Bank, to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT:

Check Presentation

 

 

WHEN:

1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019

 

 

WHO:

Brandon Kelly, Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, Home Bank

 

Jasiri Basel, Executive Director, The CEO Mind Foundation

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

WHERE:

Youth Empowerment Zone

 

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

 

4000 Gus Young Avenue

 

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

 


© Business Wire 2019
