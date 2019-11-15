$8K in Grants to Be Awarded to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge

1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The PGP funds will help pay for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) related programming and mentorship for youth at the Youth Empowerment Zone and Community Empowerment Zone centers in Baton Rouge.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21 at 4000 Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like Home Bank, to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 WHO: Brandon Kelly, Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, Home Bank Jasiri Basel, Executive Director, The CEO Mind Foundation Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Youth Empowerment Zone Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center 4000 Gus Young Avenue Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005508/en/