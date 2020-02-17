Log in
8TH TRANSACTION MEETING OF (NPPMCL) POWER PLANTS HELD TODAY, JOINTLY CHAIRED BY THE MINISTER FOR PRIVATISATION / CHAIRMAN PRIVATISATION COMMISSION MOHAMMEDMIAN SOOMRO AND SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRIME MINISTER ON PETROLEUM, NADEEM BABER

02/17/2020 | 08:59am EST

Islamabad, February 17th, 2020

The 8th meeting of the Transaction Committee for privatisation of NPPMCL was jointly chaired by the Minister for Privatisation / Chairman, Privatisation Commission (PC) and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Baber held on February 17, 2020.

Chairman NEPRA,CEO,NPPMCL,Federal Secretary Privatization, PC board members, representatives from Power Division, Petroleum Division: PSO, SNGPL,SSGC financial advisors and PC team attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the progress in relation to a range of matters in connection with proposed privatization of two power plants: Haveli Bahadarshah and Balloki, after 12 investors were prequalified for the final bidding process.

Federal Minister Mohammedmian Soomro emphasized that we are leaving no stone unturned towards the completion of privatization of these power plants by mid of April this year.
The Federal Minister added that PM is apprised regularly to that effect, and we are in liaison with concerned Ministries/ Divisions to discuss the issues and their resolution so that the subject transaction could be completed within stipulated time in an organized manner.

Chairman NEPRA reported a significant progress in relation to matters within his purview
*SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem said that Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has been fully cooperating and will be persistent in its support to resolve relevant matters in order to expedite the process.

Moreover, it was told in the meeting that with the inauguration of Virtual Data Room (VDR), in National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) most of the information for the potential investors has been uploaded after verification by NPPMCL team.
Mohammedmian Soomro said that we are moving closer towards privatization of these RLNG power plants, and all the stakeholders are committed to proceed in line with the decision of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) and directions of Prime Minister.

Disclaimer

Privatization Commission - Government of Pakistan published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:11:06 UTC
