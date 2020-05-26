8th Wall Brings Augmented Reality Face Effects to the Web

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall today announced the launch of 8th Wall Face Effects, becoming the first web development platform to offer tools to develop WebAR face filters. 8th Wall Face Effects gives developers and brands complete control to create face filters that are interactive, real-time and that can instantly live on any website.



Using 8th Wall’s new tools, developers can utilize the full power and freedom of the open web to create unique face filters that work everywhere. 8th Wall Face Effects can leverage real-time APIs, support multiple users, and allow developers to choose the asset types, file sizes and content that maximizes value for their audience. In this way, face filters created with 8th Wall could use the live activity of sports data feeds to instantly change the design of a fan face paint, live stream a video as a texture to a face, connect multiple users together to create a shared shopping experience, and integrate with a developer’s preferred analytics, CRM and payment systems in a virtual try-on of products.

“8th Wall's new Face Effects capabilities is an exciting innovation that will enable brands to entertain, engage and sell in new ways through the web without ever requiring an app download," says Jason Yim, CEO of Trigger – The Mixed Reality Agency®. "After working with face AR in apps for 5 years, we are excited to tie directly from the user experience into commerce systems and convert engagement into transactions.”

8th Wall Face Effects can be experienced across all devices, including smartphones, tablets and desktops using a webcam. As with all 8th Wall WebAR experiences, users have instant access to an AR experience without having to download an app. Users can simply click a link to try the face filter on their device and easily share this link with their network, or record a video and share it with a friend. When combined with 8th Wall’s Inline AR capabilities, Face Effects can also be embedded directly inside existing web content.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide developers and agencies the tools they need to bring face AR to the web,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, founder and CEO of 8th Wall. “With 8th Wall Face Effects, creativity and innovation is as limitless as the open web. We are excited to see what our developer community creates.”

With 8th Wall Face Effects, developers can anchor 3D objects to face attachment points, render face mesh with easy to use face components with textures and shaders and design completely custom effects. Similar to 8th Wall’s existing World Effects and Image Target AR, Face Effects supports development with popular web frameworks such as A-Frame and Three.js.

“8th Wall’s done it again, on the heels of their Cloud Editor and their volumetric capture templates, they’ve integrated a robust and reliable face effects module into their ever expanding toolkit,” says Eric Ladd, founder and CEO of Ignite XR. “We found it easy to use yet powerful, similar to the way face effects work in the social media platforms, we were able to employ all the functions our clients love to utilize.”

8th Wall Face Effects is now available to the public at www.8thwall.com as part of the 8th Wall platform. New users can sign up for a 14-day free trial of the 8th Wall platform. Existing developers can simply log in and get started using the Face Effects project templates.

About 8th Wall

Founded in 2016, 8th Wall is a computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) and virtual reality (WebVR) experiences that run on all devices. 8th Wall has powered immersive activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. Customers of the platform include Sony Pictures, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, EVA Air, Red Bull, adidas, COACH and more. 8th Wall is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit: www.8thwall.com. Follow 8th Wall on Twitter @the8thWall.

About Trigger

Trigger – The Mixed Reality Agency®, is a global leader in the XR space with over 10 years and 175,000 hours of development in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (XR). As a full service XR agency, Trigger works with the world’s top brands from concept and development to deployment and measurement, proving the value of AR/VR/XR experiences across entertainment marketing, fan engagement, and augmented shopping.

About Ignite XR

Ignite XR is a creative studio, experiential digital agency, and content production company all rolled into one. They are an end to end creative solutions group for today’s trans-media landscape. Ignite XR creates moving, immersive experiences and integrated campaigns, translating ideas into engaging creative messages. The team bridges the gap between creative and technology to create award-winning experiences for all platforms. With deep resources of creative talent and technical capabilities, the Ignite XR team brings ideas from inception through production, across platforms, delivering value directly into the hands of consumers.

