9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching

11/17/2019 | 08:30am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  The November 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is approaching.

Class Period: Sept. 2, 2016 – Aug. 13, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 26, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MYGN
Contact An Attorney Now: MYGN@hbsslaw.com
                                               (510) 725-3000

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about Myriad Genetics’ GeneSight®, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients.

The Complaint alleges Defendants repeatedly promoted the GeneSight® product, while concealing that GeneSight® lacked evidence or information sufficient to support tests in its current form, including the validity of its purported benefits.  On August 13, 2019, Defendants disclosed that the FDA requested changes to GeneSight® and the Company had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA about the request.  Defendants revealed that the FDA had specifically questioned the company as to whether the validity of GeneSight's purported benefits had been established.

This news drove the price of Myriad shares down $19.05, or down almost 43%, to close at $25.50 on August 14, 2019, erasing $1.4 billion in market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Myriad misrepresented GeneSight®’s benefits,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of Myriad Genetics and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Myriad should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MYGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
