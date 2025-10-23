Icade has posted a 9% decline in consolidated IFRS revenue for the first nine months of 2025 to €923m, due to lower rental income (-4.8% LFL) and continued low development activity.



It claims to have completed or agreed to disposals worth around €430m since the beginning of the year, including €210m in reduced exposure to healthcare activities and €220m in disposals of mature or non-core mixed assets.



Icade also highlights the continued strong rental momentum, with around 166,000 sq m signed or renewed to date, as well as an improvement in the financial occupancy rate of well-positioned offices and business premises.



The real estate group also confirms its target for 2025 of group net current cash flow (CFNC) of between €3.40 and €3.60 per share, including CFNC from non-core activities of approximately €0.67 per share, excluding the impact of disposals.