90/2020 : 15 July 2020 - Judgments of the General Court in Cases T-778/16 and T-892/16

The General Court of the European Union annuls the decision taken by the

Commission regarding the Irish tax rulings in favour of Apple

The General Court annuls the contested decision because the Commission did not succeed in

showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage for the purposes of

Article 107(1) TFEU1

In 2016 the Commission adopted a decision2 concerning two tax rulings issued by the Irish tax authorities (Irish Revenue) on 29 January 1991 and 23 May 2007 in favour of Apple Sales International (ASI) and Apple Operations Europe (AOE), which were companies incorporated in Ireland but not tax resident in Ireland. The contested tax rulings endorsed the methods used by ASI and AOE to determine their chargeable profits in Ireland, relating to the trading activity of their respective Irish branches. The 1991 tax ruling remained in force until 2007, when it was replaced by the 2007 tax ruling. The 2007 tax ruling then remained in force until Apple's new business structure was implemented in Ireland in 2014.

By its decision, the Commission considered that the tax rulings in question constituted State aid unlawfully put into effect by Ireland. The aid was declared incompatible with the internal market . The Commission demanded the recovery of the aid in question. According to the Commission's calculations, Ireland had granted Apple 13 billion euro in unlawful tax advantages.3

Ireland (Case T-778/16) and ASI and AOE (Case T-892/16) claimed that the General Court should annul the Commission's decision.

By today's judgment, the General Court annuls the contested decision because the

Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage for the purposes of Article 107(1) TFEU.

According to the General Court, the Commission was wrong to declare that ASI and AOE had been granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, State aid .

The General Court endorses the Commission's assessments relating to normal taxation under the Irish tax law applicable in the present instance, in particular having regard to the tools developed within the OECD, such as the arm's length principle , in order to check whether the level of chargeable profits endorsed by the Irish tax authorities corresponds to that which would have been obtained under market conditions.

However, the General Court considers that the Commission incorrectly concluded, in its primary line of reasoning, that the Irish tax authorities had granted ASI and AOE an advantage as a result of not having allocated the Apple Group intellectual property licences

Article 107(1) TFEU: 'Save as otherw ise provided in the Treaties, any aid granted by a Member State or through State resources in any form w hatsoever w hich distorts or threatens to distort competition by favouring certain undertakings or the production of certain goods shall, in so far as it affects trade betw een Member States, be incompatible w ith the internal market.'

