92 Resources : announces Additional Claims Acquisition Following the Discovery of New Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite at the Corvette Lithium Property, Quebec

Vancouver August 13th, 2018 - 92 Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at the Corvette Property, (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, following the discovery of additional spodumene-bearing pegmatite on the claim block. The Property is 100% held by the Company and is highlighted by the CV1 pegmatite where a sample of 3.48% Li2O was collected in 2017 from a spodumene-bearing outcrop with estimated dimensions of 150 m in length and up to 30 m in width (see news release dated October 5th, 2017).

The Company recently commenced a regional prospecting and channel sampling program (CV1-2 pegmatites), see news release dated July 3rd, 2018, and is pleased to announce that the regional work has led to the discovery of an additional four (4) spodumene-bearing outcrops on the Property. The discoveries outline two distinct areas/trends (CV3 and CV4) and are interpreted to materially enhance the mineral potential of the Company's land position. As such, the Corvette Property has been significantly expanded to cover additional areas considered prospective for spodumene-bearing pegmatite to be present. Through map designation, the Company has now successfully acquired an additional 96 claims, totaling 4,918 ha, bringing the current Corvette Property land package to 172 claims for a total of 8,809 ha. The claims are situated directly adjacent (i.e. contiguous) to the south and east of the original Corvette claim block.

In addition to the regional work, where a total of 64 rock samples were collected, the channel sampling program was completed as planned, with a total of 48 channel samples collected. Channel samples (each 1 m in length) were collected from five (5) channel cuts across the CV1 pegmatite and two (2) channel cuts across the CV2 pegmatite. In addition, the field program further expanded the footprint of the CV1 pegmatite outcrop to at least 175 m in length and is evidenced to continue further east under a shallow lake.

Further details on the Company's recently completed summer field programs, as well as the next steps of exploration, will be outlined shortly.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. The Company currently holds four principal assets in Canada: the Corvette and Pontax lithium properties in Quebec, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, currently under option to Far Resources Ltd.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geol., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

