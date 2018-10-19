$970 Million Lottery Jackpot: Mansions, Fancy Cars, Exotic Travel And….Annuities?

Tens of millions of people across America today are dreaming of a
billion-dollar lottery lifestyle of mansions, fancy cars and exotic
travel. But are any of us thinking of annuities? Maybe we should.
A $970 million Mega Millions jackpot will make dreams come true, but a
poorly planned rise to riches could become a nightmare.
The first step after winning any large jackpot should be to seek
immediate legal, accounting and investment strategy advice. And while
you may not think much of annuities, mega-sized lottery jackpots are
practically built upon them.
To avoid inclusion in a supermarket tabloid list of jackpot princesses
and princes turned paupers, consider how
annuities can help ensure that your newly-won cash will fund a
lifetime of easy living.
Winners of super-sized lotteries don’t get the advertised jackpot in one
lump. That $970 million prize is yours only if you take regular
annual payments over 30 years with the help of an annuity. Talk to
the right legal and financial professionals to see whether the lump sum
– and lower – jackpot payout or the annuity-based, long-term payout is
right for you.
The annuity option may not sound as enticing as a nearly $500 million
lump sum payout, but a $970 million jackpot is roughly $30 million per
year for 30 years. If you go wild and blow $30 million one year, you’ll
have the peace of mind that another $30 million check is coming. Many
annuities also protect your winnings to pass along to heirs so consider
that when trying to decide how to take your payout and ask
the right questions.
If you pick the lump sum, you’ll still have hundreds of millions of
dollars to work with and no doubt be guided by professional, trusted
financial advisors to manage those funds. But some of those new-found
riches could be turned into annuities for security, steady income and
peace of mind.
Annuities offer a way to keep income coming for longer than the thirty
years of payment with guaranteed lifetime income options.
Remember, you might think it would be impossible to spend all of that
money. But human nature is what it is and after a few mansions, cars,
trips, casino binges and some charitable giving to a hoard of family and
new and old friends, you could be suddenly flat broke.
So, don’t become a tabloid sob story – play to win; seek professional
advice and counsel if you do and; make sure you keep enough of it for as
long as you live by thinking “annuities.”
About the Insured Retirement Institute: The Insured Retirement
Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the retirement income
industry and represents the entire supply chain of insured retirement
strategies. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005462/en/