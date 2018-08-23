$98 Billion Internet Protocol Television Market - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Television Market by Transmission Method, by Offering, by End User, by Device Type, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global IPTV market is expected to reach $98,019.3 million by 2023



Availability of bundled offers, fast broadband networks, government initiatives, and high demand for video on demand (VoD) services are the major factors driving the market growth.



Insights into market segments



On the basis of transmission method, the IPTV market has been categorized into wired and wireless transmission, of which, the wireless transmission is projected to grow faster, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the elimination of cabling and wiring hassles, and the feasibility it provides to the users to access a program from any place, using a wireless device.



On the basis of end user, the market has been categorized into residential and enterprises. With rising corporate interest to communicate with employees, improve training, meet compliance requirements, and reduce travel costs, the IPTV market is expected see faster growth from enterprises, witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Besides, corporate entities across various industries including hospitality, education, finance, media, energy, healthcare, and transport are increasingly using IPTV services to build additional revenue streams such as targeted advertising. These entities also use IPTV solutions to distribute on-demand content, event information, archived and live news, and public screens spread across their corporate network.



Market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC



During the forecast period, the IPTV market is expected to continue witnessing the fastest growth in APAC, owing to the significant investments in fiber optics in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Fiber optics aid in wired transmission and with more such facilities, the adoption of IPTV increases. Moreover, rising internet penetration rates in India and China are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.



Growth of IPTV market in APAC is directly proportional to the growth in broadband penetration. The region leads the global IPTV market in terms of number of subscribers. Government regulations promoting digitalization in APAC countries, such as India and Japan, have further boosted broadband penetration, consequently contributing to the growth of the market.



The market in the region is projected to witness a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about internet-based TV services are contributing to the growth of market in APAC.



Improvements in internet infrastructure is a key growth driver for the market



Owing to the increasing improvements in internet infrastructure, a hike in the number of IPTV subscribers has been observed. Rapid advancements in compression, transmission, and watermarking technologies are encouraging telecom providers to add IPTV services to their offerings. IPTV services consume heavy data packets and higher bandwidths, which are offered by improved and finer internet infrastructure.



In addition, improving internet infrastructure is transforming telecom operators into digital service providers. At the same time, they are also transitioning towards broadband internet protocol, which leads end-users to access television as an IPTV service.



IPTV market competitiveness



Players in the IPTV market are focusing on maintaining low subscription fees, offering bundled packages along with more provisions in rural areas.



A small number of companies supply the latest IPTV systems. Some major telecom vendors, such as Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and some IT houses led by Microsoft, are also active in this space. In recent years, telecom operators have started focusing on launching broadband access that act as a replacement for the declining voice business, impacted by mobile substitution.



The market is undergoing vertical integration, wherein telecom operators are observed to be collaborating with TV manufacturers, to develop TV units with built-in set-top-boxes. Such collaborations are being complemented with joint agreements between TV manufacturers and telecom operators to promote IPTV services.



Some of the key players operating in the IPTV market are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, BT Group plc, Rostelecom, and SK Telecom.



Market Dynamics



Trends



Growing Demand For Ftth, Hd, And Uhd Iptv Services

Shift Toward Customized And Interactive Iptv Services

Drivers



Growing Interest Of Telcos And Major Vendors In Iptv

Increasing Use Of The Internet And The Advent Of Mobile Cdns

Rising Demand For Hd Channels And Vod

Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints



Stringent Regulatory Norms And Low Content Availability

Lack Of Infrastructure

Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

Opportunities



Widening Of Digital Broadcasting Ecosystem

Company Profiles



At&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Orange Sa

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica S.A.

Sk Telecom

