Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

9NEWS' Colorado & Company Host Earhart Named Denver Auto Show Preview Gala VIP Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:42pm EST

Earhart to participate in the inaugural Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame Induction

The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) has named Amelia Rose Earhart, host of Colorado & Company on 9NEWS, VIP chair of the Denver Auto Show Preview Gala and Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The black-tie optional event kicks off the 2020 Denver Auto Show on April 1. Ally Financial is the event presenting sponsor. The event will be hosted at the Colorado Convention Center, home of the Denver Auto Show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005910/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Preview Gala provides the first glimpse of the Denver Auto Show, the largest consumer show of its kind between Chicago and Los Angeles. “I’m very excited and honored to be able to be part of this event which helps benefit the CADA’s Clear the Air Foundation’s educational mission,” says Earhart. “The Preview Gala dinner program is the inaugural Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame induction ceremony and I will be part of honoring those being inducted that evening.”

According to Tim Jackson, CEO and president of CADA, more than 900 members of the Colorado automotive industry – dealership owners, regional executives, general managers, sales managers, finance directors, services managers and allied suppliers attend this annual fundraising event to benefit the Clear the Air Foundation. “It’s an evening of fine food, laughter, live music, networking and surprises,” says Jackson. “It’s a lavish gathering of Colorado’s top industry leaders to celebrate the opening of the Denver Auto Show. This year one of our gala highlights is the inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Amelia Earhart as our VIP chair.”

Fifty iconic dealers will comprise the inaugural group of inductees. “The Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame’s mission is to honor decades of innovation, influence and enduring contributions by Colorado dealers to the automotive industry and communities throughout the state,” says Anthony Brownlee, Chair of the Hall of Fame CADA committee. “To be inducted that evening is a true mark of excellence.”

About Amelia Rose Earhart

Amelia Rose Earhart is the host of Colorado & Company; airing live each weekday at 10am on KUSA’s paid programming lifestyle show. She is an accomplished pilot who completed a 28,000 mile flight around the world in a single-engine airplane and credits her success to her ability to “learn to love the turbulence.” A sought after keynote speaker whose clients include Fortune 500 companies, the United States Air Force Academy, and the Reagan Library; Earhart engages audiences with lessons learned from taking to the skies, both literal and symbolic. Earhart seeks to combine creativity, vulnerability and her signature blue skies perspective in all she does.

About the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association

Headquartered in Denver, CADA represents 260 new car and truck dealers throughout Colorado and advocates for issues important to the industry, including the state’s goal of reducing vehicle emissions. CADA also provides intellectual leadership on industry issues before the public, the Colorado General Assembly, various state and federal regulatory agencies, city councils, the United States Congress and news media. CADA will curate and manage the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.colorado.auto. For Preview Gala tickets and sponsorship information, go to: https://www.previewgala.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pBARCLAYS ISSUES INVESTOR GUIDANCE ON THE IPATH US TREASURY 10-YEAR BEAR ETN (TICKER : DTYS), iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (Ticker: DLBS) and Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (Ticker: TAPR)
BU
06:53pBANRISUL BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - JSCP 1T20
PU
06:53pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
06:53pVTECH : Voluntary Announcement Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Business and Operations
PU
06:52pGAP : Promotes Old Navy Chief Executive as Its Next CEO--2nd Update
DJ
06:50pMosaic Capital Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend on Its Common Shares
NE
06:49pSammons Financial Names Carmen Walter as Vice President, Corporate Markets
GL
06:48pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:48pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Earnings Presentation Fourth Quarter 2019 5 March 2020
PU
06:48pDENISON MINES : Reports Results from 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day
2MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL : reports net income of $51 million, says virus impacts..
3JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : JANUS HENDERSON : Share Buyback Programme
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Costco Rides Coronavirus-Fueled Panic Buying
5Vida Capital Announces Senior Management Changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group