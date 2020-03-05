9NEWS' Colorado & Company Host Earhart Named Denver Auto Show Preview Gala VIP Chair

Earhart to participate in the inaugural Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame Induction

The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) has named Amelia Rose Earhart, host of Colorado & Company on 9NEWS, VIP chair of the Denver Auto Show Preview Gala and Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The black-tie optional event kicks off the 2020 Denver Auto Show on April 1. Ally Financial is the event presenting sponsor. The event will be hosted at the Colorado Convention Center, home of the Denver Auto Show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005910/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Preview Gala provides the first glimpse of the Denver Auto Show, the largest consumer show of its kind between Chicago and Los Angeles. “I’m very excited and honored to be able to be part of this event which helps benefit the CADA’s Clear the Air Foundation’s educational mission,” says Earhart. “The Preview Gala dinner program is the inaugural Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame induction ceremony and I will be part of honoring those being inducted that evening.”

According to Tim Jackson, CEO and president of CADA, more than 900 members of the Colorado automotive industry – dealership owners, regional executives, general managers, sales managers, finance directors, services managers and allied suppliers attend this annual fundraising event to benefit the Clear the Air Foundation. “It’s an evening of fine food, laughter, live music, networking and surprises,” says Jackson. “It’s a lavish gathering of Colorado’s top industry leaders to celebrate the opening of the Denver Auto Show. This year one of our gala highlights is the inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Amelia Earhart as our VIP chair.”

Fifty iconic dealers will comprise the inaugural group of inductees. “The Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame’s mission is to honor decades of innovation, influence and enduring contributions by Colorado dealers to the automotive industry and communities throughout the state,” says Anthony Brownlee, Chair of the Hall of Fame CADA committee. “To be inducted that evening is a true mark of excellence.”

About Amelia Rose Earhart

Amelia Rose Earhart is the host of Colorado & Company; airing live each weekday at 10am on KUSA’s paid programming lifestyle show. She is an accomplished pilot who completed a 28,000 mile flight around the world in a single-engine airplane and credits her success to her ability to “learn to love the turbulence.” A sought after keynote speaker whose clients include Fortune 500 companies, the United States Air Force Academy, and the Reagan Library; Earhart engages audiences with lessons learned from taking to the skies, both literal and symbolic. Earhart seeks to combine creativity, vulnerability and her signature blue skies perspective in all she does.

About the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association

Headquartered in Denver, CADA represents 260 new car and truck dealers throughout Colorado and advocates for issues important to the industry, including the state’s goal of reducing vehicle emissions. CADA also provides intellectual leadership on industry issues before the public, the Colorado General Assembly, various state and federal regulatory agencies, city councils, the United States Congress and news media. CADA will curate and manage the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.colorado.auto. For Preview Gala tickets and sponsorship information, go to: https://www.previewgala.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005910/en/