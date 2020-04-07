Log in
9REN Holding S.a.r.l v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/15)

04/07/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      9REN Holding S.a.r.l (Luxembourg)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      April 21, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 8, 2016
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Ian BINNIE (Canadian) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        David R. HAIGH (Canadian) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        V.V. VEEDER (British) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gomez-Acebo & Pombo, Madrid, Spain
        King & Spalding, Paris, France and Houston, TX, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        May 31, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Rectification Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      July 17, 2019 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        King & Spalding, Paris, France, Houston, TX and New York, NY, U.S.A.
        Gomez-Acebo & Pombo, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain.

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        December 6, 2019 - The Tribunal issues a decision on the rectification of the award.
  • (c)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      April 7, 2020 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gomez-Acebo & Pombo, Madrid, Spain
        King & Spalding, Paris, France and Houston, TX, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        April 7, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by the Kingdom of Spain.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 19:12:10 UTC
