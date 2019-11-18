Log in
A 360° Protection Offer of Major Events and Sensitive Sites Presented by Bertin, Exensor and Cnim Air Space at Milipol Paris 2019

11/18/2019 | 02:31am EST

Leading players in the Defense and Security sector in France & abroad, Bertin Technologies, Exensor, Bertin IT and CNIM Air Space (CNIM Group companies) will be exhibiting at the GICAT Pavilion to present their complementary operational solutions dedicated to the protection of people and the surveillance of the interests of States and communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191117005033/en/

A 360° protection offer of major events and sensitive sites presented by Bertin, Exensor and Cnim Air Space at Milipol Paris 2019. (Graphic: Bertin)



This event will be the opportunity to highlight our news:

- New contract: Exensor & Siltec announce the signature of a major contract with the Polish Ministry of Defense to supply 116 Unattended Ground Sensor (UGS) systems

- CNIM Air Space, formerly Airstar Aerospace, joined the CNIM Group in March 2019. Thanks to its experience gained in projects designed for the benefit of major actors in defense, security and space, CNIM Air Space now offers a complete range of tethered aerostats dedicated to surveillance and communication missions.

- Bertin Technologies offers a comprehensive range of surveillance solutions, both through the provision of proprietary solutions for CBRN threats detection and complex optronic systems. In 2017, the group acquired Exensor, a world leader in the supply of sensors and networks for the protection of sensitive areas.

- Bertin IT completes this offer of 360° Protection of Forces and States, with reliable and efficient cyber intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

Meet our teams at Milipol, November 19-22, Hall 5 - Booth G179 (under GICAT Pavilion).


© Business Wire 2019
