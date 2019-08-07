A Belly Dance Expert Kim Su San Na Publishes Belly Dance Anatomy, the First-of-Its-Kind Book for Dance Training

- Looking for an oversea publishing company

The first lecture to introduce the anatomic theory in ‘Belly Dance Anatomy: Basic Anatomical Movement’, the first-of-its-kind book in which the dance movements are analyzed anatomically, was held in Seoul on July 27.

A Belly Dance expert Kim Su San Na published Belly Dance Anatomy, the first-of-its-kind book for dance training. The author is planning to hold further lectures to promote the book widely and also looking for an oversea publishing company, which will help them to publish the book and hold lectures for the global market. The book Belly Dance Anatomy: Basic Anatomical Movement is a world-first anatomical take on belly dance. Showing the exact position and function of the muscles, the book presents the keys to correct the movements of belly dance. It also attracts novices’ interest by explaining belly dance movements with fun illustrations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The author attracted audiences' interest by showing her view on anatomical aspects of the dance's movements.

Hathor Performing Arts Association said it is planning to hold further lectures to promote the book widely. It is also looking for an oversea publishing company, which will help them to publish the book and hold lectures for the global market.

‘Belly Dance Anatomy: Basic Anatomical Movement’ is a world-first anatomical take on belly dance. Showing the exact position and function of the muscles, the book presents the keys to correct the movements of belly dance. It also attracts novices’ interest by explaining belly dance movements with fun illustrations.

Na Young Moo, a medical doctor who supervised the publication is an executive director of Sol Hospital, the Rehabilitation's Hospital. Dr. Na has authored many health-related books and served as a team doctor for Team Korea in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil.

As an executive director of Hathor Performing Arts Association and an author of the book, Kim Su San Na has developed a belly dance instructor certification program to nurture professional instructors. Kim is also a panel of judges for professional belly dance competitions.

She received her master's degree in Hongik University's Graduate School of Performing Arts. In her graduation thesis, How to Popularize Belly Dance in Korea, she made a glossary of belly dance terms that are expressed differently by institutions and defined belly dance as a muscle-using sport. She is currently studying belly dance deeply in a doctoral course at Kyung Hee University, School of Performing Arts.

"I hope belly dance lovers to keep dancing and stay healthy by getting anatomical expertise and correcting their dance movements through this book," said the author Kim Su San Na.

For more information on the publication and the lecture, please contact Hathor Performing Arts Association via belly.anatomy@gmail.com.

