A Better Approach To Crypto Investing - SwissOne Capital

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2018 / A new contender on the crypto scene hopes to alter how investors enter the market. The asset management company, SwissOne Capital A.G. proposes a boldly simple ambition: making crypto investment sensible. To SwissOne that means launching a series of investment funds tailored to the qualified, institutional investor. Each fund will target the market's signature shortcomings - complexity of ownership, lack of security, wild-west regulations, and amateurish allocation strategies. The idea is to give the newly birthed crypto market the sturdy foundation of traditional finance.

The advantages of investing through a SwissOne fund, rather than directly into the market, are compelling: investors' assets are protected in state-of-the-art cold storage and each fund offers tax neutrality and regulatory compliance. With a licensed fund manager directing allocation, SwissOne clients will also benefit from top-tier investment strategies. Overall, it's a simpler, safer approach that addresses market weaknesses holding back a large audience of more cautious investors.

With desirable uncorrelated characteristics, the crypto asset class represents an exciting means of diversification. SwissOne's premier offering, launching in October, will be a smart index fund leveraging the broadest exposure to crypto of any fund in Switzerland. The fund's objective is to capture the general market's long-term potential without leaving portfolios overly exposed to any single crypto, or group of cryptos. A fund with rich diversity guided by a professional fund manager and protected by regulatory compliance creates a truly unique opportunity for the crypto space.

The company plans to launch a number of crypto funds over the next two years to suit the varied needs of HNWI, family offices, and institutional investors. Hugo van Veen, SwissOne's CIO, feels that the index fund is a natural first product, providing investors with a simple, familiar mechanism to invest into the market. ''Based on feedback we've received from the market, I'm extremely bullish about the launch of our smart index fund. However, we certainly won't stop there, and are already working on a more exciting active fund, as well as a market neutral crypto hedge fund.''

Crucial to the success of any fund is its regulatory and operational structure, and in this regard, SwissOne certainly excels. The company's partnership network provides institutional grade services, with a strong focus on segregation of duties, risk management, and compliance. Their partnership with AK Jensen Limited, a UK FCA licensed manager of over 60 hedge funds, attests to their commitment to excellence.

According to their CEO Antony Turner, SwissOne will be breaking new ground in 2019 as the first Swiss asset manager to offer tokenized investment in their flagship index fund. ''We've seen significant demand from retail investors looking for a better way to invest into the crypto market. Each token will be backed by ownership in the underlying index fund, and will be tradeable on crypto exchanges.''

