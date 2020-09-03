Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Beverage Packaging Market Client Substantially Enhances ROI and Increases Sales Rate | Infiniti's Recent Success with Trend Analysis Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:12am EDT

A rapidly evolving market, like the packaging industry, can be extremely challenging for industry players. Although there are various exciting opportunities in the market, beverage packaging companies are struggling to adapt to the constant change and stay abreast of dynamic market trends. Trends like premium, sustainable, and interactive packaging require substantial investment and change from companies. Therefore, beverage packaging companies must identify, understand, and stay ahead of market trends. Infiniti’s trend analysis solutions enable companies to stay ahead of current and future market trends, as well as stay ahead of competitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005652/en/

Trend Analysis Solution for a Beverage Packaging Market Client: Business Outcomes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Trend Analysis Solution for a Beverage Packaging Market Client: Business Outcomes (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti’s trend analysis solutions for comprehensive insights into current and future trends in the beverage packaging market, request a free proposal.

“The global packaging industry is constantly evolving. The rapid pace of change has not only brought about exciting opportunities but has also put immense pressure on companies in the beverage packaging market to evolve and adapt. This is where market trend analysis comes into play,” says a beverage packaging market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a prominent beverage packaging company, based out of Central Europe, witnessed an unexpected drop in their sales rate due to their inability to adapt to the latest market changes. Additionally, the beverage packaging market client was facing difficulties understanding and acting on the changing market dynamics and trends that were impacting their business. The client sought to identify trends in product innovation, competitor product features, new operations, and delivery models. Therefore, they approached Infiniti to leverage our expertise in offering trends analysis solutions. Within the five-week engagement, the beverage packaging market client also wanted to devise strategies to meet changing customer needs, understand shifts in consumers' perception, and identify better packaging alternatives.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s trends analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the beverage packaging market client. The approach included the following:

  • A market research study to gather comprehensive data into trends and innovations in the European beverage packaging market
  • Analysis of current and past market behavior and dominant patterns of the market
  • Examination of political, social, legal, and other implications of the market to identify external factors impacting the clients’ business

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market trend analysis, the beverage packaging market client was able to identify current and upcoming trends in the market. They were also able to understand factors affecting the value of their stock, due to the data obtained from the trend analysis. Further, the client identified attractive investment opportunities that were showing an upward trend.

By leveraging Infiniti’s trend analysis solution, the beverage packaging market client was also able to:

  • Identify low-cost alternatives to attract more customers
  • Witness an increase in their sales rate
  • Enhance ROI by 19%

Speak to industry experts to gain a comprehensive understanding of our trend analysis solutions for beverage packaging market players.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidation
RE
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
11:32aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:31aMICROSOFT : TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group