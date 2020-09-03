A Beverage Packaging Market Client Substantially Enhances ROI and Increases Sales Rate | Infiniti's Recent Success with Trend Analysis Solution

A rapidly evolving market, like the packaging industry, can be extremely challenging for industry players. Although there are various exciting opportunities in the market, beverage packaging companies are struggling to adapt to the constant change and stay abreast of dynamic market trends. Trends like premium, sustainable, and interactive packaging require substantial investment and change from companies. Therefore, beverage packaging companies must identify, understand, and stay ahead of market trends. Infiniti’s trend analysis solutions enable companies to stay ahead of current and future market trends, as well as stay ahead of competitors.

“The global packaging industry is constantly evolving. The rapid pace of change has not only brought about exciting opportunities but has also put immense pressure on companies in the beverage packaging market to evolve and adapt. This is where market trend analysis comes into play,” says a beverage packaging market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a prominent beverage packaging company, based out of Central Europe, witnessed an unexpected drop in their sales rate due to their inability to adapt to the latest market changes. Additionally, the beverage packaging market client was facing difficulties understanding and acting on the changing market dynamics and trends that were impacting their business. The client sought to identify trends in product innovation, competitor product features, new operations, and delivery models. Therefore, they approached Infiniti to leverage our expertise in offering trends analysis solutions. Within the five-week engagement, the beverage packaging market client also wanted to devise strategies to meet changing customer needs, understand shifts in consumers' perception, and identify better packaging alternatives.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s trends analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the beverage packaging market client. The approach included the following:

A market research study to gather comprehensive data into trends and innovations in the European beverage packaging market

Analysis of current and past market behavior and dominant patterns of the market

Examination of political, social, legal, and other implications of the market to identify external factors impacting the clients’ business

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market trend analysis, the beverage packaging market client was able to identify current and upcoming trends in the market. They were also able to understand factors affecting the value of their stock, due to the data obtained from the trend analysis. Further, the client identified attractive investment opportunities that were showing an upward trend.

By leveraging Infiniti’s trend analysis solution, the beverage packaging market client was also able to:

Identify low-cost alternatives to attract more customers

Witness an increase in their sales rate

Enhance ROI by 19%

