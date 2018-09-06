A-CAP : and Saybrus Partners Launch New Thematic Indexed Annuity Based on the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index

Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity is the first of its kind and will leverage the A-CAP insurance platform

A-CAP and Saybrus Partners today announced the launch of Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity, a single premium fixed indexed annuity. The annuity is the latest addition to a wide breadth of products issued by two of A-CAP’s insurance subsidiaries, Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company and Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company. The product is available through Saybrus Partners and a select group of independent distributors. Annuity holders will have exclusive access to the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index (“Thematic Index”).

The Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity features four crediting strategies, a fixed interest account, principal protection from loss, and a choice of accumulation or income enhancing benefits to create a customized solution for retirees’ individual goals. The uniqueness of the Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity, which is the first of its kind, is its exclusive access to the Thematic Index. The Thematic Index provides exposure to equities and fixed income, with targeted exposure to companies in the healthcare and real estate sectors that may benefit from the growth in the older population in the United States.

The Thematic Index coupled with the A-CAP insurance platform and the Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity will allow seniors to grow their retirement returns based on a unique formula tailored to the needs of the aging senior market.

“Client financial needs in retirement are a delicate balance of opportunity and risk,” said Doug George, Head of Life and Annuity for A-CAP. “Our team has been working hard to bring to market a compelling planning vehicle that offers clients a way to reap the rewards of long-term growth trends while achieving a level of security and reliability for their hard-earned savings. Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity delivers on those objectives in a package that can be customized based on the client’s personal goals and priorities. This launch marks a pivotal moment for the retirement industry.”

Additionally, annuity holders will have the unique flexibility to tailor their contract by choosing from a Growth Benefit or Income Multiplier Benefit. The Growth Benefit provides enhanced crediting rates on the annuity’s indexed accounts, improving the contract’s ability to participate in positive market performance. The Income Multiplier Benefit provides a Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit (GLWB) that offers an income enhancing bonus of up to 60+ percent of the contract’s accumulation value depending on when the client will need income.

“Baby Boomers are reshaping the face of retirement in many ways,” said Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Product Development for Saybrus Partners. “The impressive size and lifestyle focus of this group is driving expansion and demand for new offerings in sectors like healthcare and real estate. With the unique index crediting strategies offered within Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity, contract holders can participate in the potential growth of the companies that serve their own demographic.”

To learn more about Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity and the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index crediting strategy, agents and financial advisors can visit www.sslco.com/content/rpm and www.aclico.com/Annuities.html, or contact Saybrus Partners at 888-794-4447.

ABOUT A-CAP

A-CAP is a holding company owning multiple insurance and financial businesses on its unique and synergistic platform. These businesses include primary insurance carriers, an SEC registered investment adviser, an administrative services provider, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. With broad knowledge across the insurance and investment sectors, A-CAP’s management team has diverse experience and provides comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company clients and capital partners. Launched in 2013, A-CAP is a privately held company with offices located in New York, Charleston, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Omaha. For more information, visit www.acap.com.

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Sentinel Security Life and Atlantic Coast Life.

ABOUT SAYBRUS PARTNERS

Saybrus Partners represents the life and annuity portfolios of select carriers in key channels including independent marketing organizations, insurance agents, broker dealers and financial institutions. Saybrus Partners offers solutions-based sales support and strategies for income planning and other retirement needs, as well as simplified issue life insurance.

It is a subsidiary of Nassau Re. For more information, visit www.saybruspartners.com and www.nsre.com.

Saybrus does not provide tax or legal advice. In California dba Saybrus Partners Insurance Agency, CA license #0G81229.

GOLDMAN SACHS

This fixed indexed annuity is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, underwritten, distributed or promoted by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or any of its affiliates with the exception of any endorsement, sales, distribution or promotion of this product that may occur through its affiliates that are licensed insurance agencies (excluding such affiliates, individually and collectively, “Goldman Sachs”). Goldman Sachs makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the suitability of annuities for your financial situation generally, or fixed indexed annuities or the investment strategy underlying this fixed indexed annuity particularly, the ability of the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index to perform as intended, the merit (if any) of obtaining exposure to the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index or the suitability of purchasing or holding interests in this fixed indexed annuity. Goldman Sachs does not have any obligation to take the needs of the holders of this fixed indexed annuity into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index. GOLDMAN SACHS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE GOLDMAN SACHS MOTIF AGING OF AMERICA DYNAMIC BALANCE INDEX OR OF THE METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE INDEX, THE CALCULATION OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA SUPPLIED BY IT FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS FIXED INDEXED ANNUITY. GOLDMAN SACHS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

The Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index (the “Index”) is a Goldman Sachs owned index. “Motif” is a registered trademark of Motif Investing, Inc. (“Motif Investing”) and has been licensed for use by Motif Capital Management Inc. (“Motif Capital”) and sublicensed for certain purposes by Goldman Sachs. The Index and the FIA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Motif Investing, Motif Capital or their respective affiliates or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Index or the FIA. Motif Capital’s only relationship to Goldman Sachs with respect to the Index is the licensing of the Motif trademark.

MOTIF CAPITAL DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. MOTIF CAPITAL SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MOTIF CAPITAL MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY INVESTOR‘S IN THE INDEX OR FIA, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL MOTIF CAPITAL BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE.

