A-CAP : and Saybrus Partners Launch New Thematic Indexed Annuity Based on the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index

A-CAP and Saybrus Partners today announced the launch of Retirement Plus
Multiplier Annuity, a single premium fixed indexed annuity. The annuity
is the latest addition to a wide breadth of products issued by two of
A-CAP’s insurance subsidiaries, Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company
and Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company. The product is available
through Saybrus Partners and a select group of independent distributors.
Annuity holders will have exclusive access to the Goldman Sachs Motif
Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index (“Thematic Index”).
The Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity features four crediting
strategies, a fixed interest account, principal protection from loss,
and a choice of accumulation or income enhancing benefits to create a
customized solution for retirees’ individual goals. The uniqueness of
the Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity, which is the first of its kind,
is its exclusive access to the Thematic Index. The Thematic Index
provides exposure to equities and fixed income, with targeted exposure
to companies in the healthcare and real estate sectors that may benefit
from the growth in the older population in the United States.
The Thematic Index coupled with the A-CAP insurance platform and the
Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity will allow seniors to grow their
retirement returns based on a unique formula tailored to the needs of
the aging senior market.
“Client financial needs in retirement are a delicate balance of
opportunity and risk,” said Doug George, Head of Life and Annuity for
A-CAP. “Our team has been working hard to bring to market a compelling
planning vehicle that offers clients a way to reap the rewards of
long-term growth trends while achieving a level of security and
reliability for their hard-earned savings. Retirement Plus Multiplier
Annuity delivers on those objectives in a package that can be customized
based on the client’s personal goals and priorities. This launch marks a
pivotal moment for the retirement industry.”
Additionally, annuity holders will have the unique flexibility to tailor
their contract by choosing from a Growth Benefit or Income Multiplier
Benefit. The Growth Benefit provides enhanced crediting rates on the
annuity’s indexed accounts, improving the contract’s ability to
participate in positive market performance. The Income Multiplier
Benefit provides a Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit (GLWB) that
offers an income enhancing bonus of up to 60+ percent of the contract’s
accumulation value depending on when the client will need income.
“Baby Boomers are reshaping the face of retirement in many ways,” said
Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Product Development for Saybrus
Partners. “The impressive size and lifestyle focus of this group is
driving expansion and demand for new offerings in sectors like
healthcare and real estate. With the unique index crediting strategies
offered within Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity, contract holders can
participate in the potential growth of the companies that serve their
own demographic.”
To learn more about Retirement Plus Multiplier Annuity and the Goldman
Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index crediting strategy,
agents and financial advisors can visit www.sslco.com/content/rpm
and www.aclico.com/Annuities.html,
or contact Saybrus Partners at 888-794-4447.
ABOUT A-CAP
A-CAP is a holding company owning multiple insurance and financial
businesses on its unique and synergistic platform. These businesses
include primary insurance carriers, an SEC registered investment
adviser, an administrative services provider, reinsurance vehicles,
and marketing organizations. With broad knowledge across the insurance
and investment sectors, A-CAP’s management team has diverse experience
and provides comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company
clients and capital partners. Launched in 2013, A-CAP is a privately
held company with offices located in New York, Charleston, Chicago, Salt
Lake City and Omaha. For more information, visit www.acap.com.
Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Sentinel
Security Life and Atlantic Coast Life.
ABOUT SAYBRUS PARTNERS
Saybrus Partners represents the life and annuity portfolios of select
carriers in key channels including independent marketing organizations,
insurance agents, broker dealers and financial institutions. Saybrus
Partners offers solutions-based sales support and strategies for income
planning and other retirement needs, as well as simplified issue life
insurance.
It is a subsidiary of Nassau Re. For more information, visit www.saybruspartners.com
and www.nsre.com.
Saybrus does not provide tax or legal advice. In California dba Saybrus
Partners Insurance Agency, CA license #0G81229.
GOLDMAN SACHS
This fixed indexed annuity is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, guaranteed,
underwritten, distributed or promoted by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or any
of its affiliates with the exception of any endorsement, sales,
distribution or promotion of this product that may occur through its
affiliates that are licensed insurance agencies (excluding such
affiliates, individually and collectively, “Goldman Sachs”). Goldman
Sachs makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding
the suitability of annuities for your financial situation generally, or
fixed indexed annuities or the investment strategy underlying this fixed
indexed annuity particularly, the ability of the Goldman Sachs Motif
Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index to perform as intended, the merit
(if any) of obtaining exposure to the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of
America Dynamic Balance Index or the suitability of purchasing or
holding interests in this fixed indexed annuity. Goldman Sachs does not
have any obligation to take the needs of the holders of this fixed
indexed annuity into consideration in determining, composing or
calculating the Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance
Index. GOLDMAN SACHS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS
OF THE GOLDMAN SACHS MOTIF AGING OF AMERICA DYNAMIC BALANCE INDEX OR OF
THE METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE INDEX, THE CALCULATION OF THE INDEX OR
ANY DATA SUPPLIED BY IT FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS FIXED INDEXED
ANNUITY. GOLDMAN SACHS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY
SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF
THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
The Goldman Sachs Motif Aging of America Dynamic Balance Index (the
“Index”) is a Goldman Sachs owned index. “Motif” is a registered
trademark of Motif Investing, Inc. (“Motif Investing”) and has been
licensed for use by Motif Capital Management Inc. (“Motif Capital”) and
sublicensed for certain purposes by Goldman Sachs. The Index and the FIA
is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Motif Investing, Motif
Capital or their respective affiliates or make any representation
regarding the advisability of investing in the Index or the FIA. Motif
Capital’s only relationship to Goldman Sachs with respect to the Index
is the licensing of the Motif trademark.
MOTIF CAPITAL DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS
AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY
COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN
COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT
THERETO. MOTIF CAPITAL SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY
FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MOTIF CAPITAL MAKES NO
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES,
OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO
RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY INVESTOR‘S IN THE INDEX OR FIA, OR ANY OTHER
PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA
RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT
WHATSOEVER SHALL MOTIF CAPITAL BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL,
INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY
HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN
CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE.
