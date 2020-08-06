A CPG Company Enhances Sales with Market Segmentation Analysis | Infiniti's Recent Success with Customer Satisfaction Initiatives

Do you know what the biggest challenges for CPG companies across the globe are currently? One of the biggest challenges is differentiating the company from competitors efficiently and attractively is by personalizing offerings and marketing approach. At Infiniti, our market segmentation analysis helps clients segregate target groups based on crucial indicators, as well as devise efficient, targeted marketing plans. To learn how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis has helped CPG companies streamline their marketing and enhance sales, request a free proposal.

Market Segmentation Analysis for a CPG Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The CPG market landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years, and so have the expectations of customers. Today, modern customers value businesses that identify their individual needs and meet their expectations. As such, CPG companies will need to restructure their business models and adopt a more personalized strategy,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a CPG company, based out of the United States, wanted to build unique business strategies to differentiate their brand from competitors. They were also unable to reach out to the right customers with targeted marketing, which caused losses for the company and resulted in limited budget for future marketing and advertising initiatives. Therefore, the client sought to leverage Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis and personalize offerings for their target customers. The client also wanted to enhance their marketing campaign and increase customer engagement with this engagement.

Our Approach:

Our market segmentation experts conducted a three-phase approach that included the following:

A customer needs assessment to analyze and categorize similar needs and demands together

A customer satisfaction analysis to identify the reasons for customer churn

A marketing strategy engagement to devise a marketing plan for product promotion

To understand the business outcomes of this successful market segmentation engagement, read the complete article here.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market segmentation, the client was able to make marketing, business strategy, product development, and customer service decisions based on the needs and demands of the various target groups. The target groups were segregated according to spending patterns, buying behavior, interests, and value for the brand. The company was also able to address the needs of dissatisfied customers, identify the best prices to target new customers and set profitable prices. Additionally, the client was able to streamline marketing initiatives, achieve huge savings, and increase sales by 33% within one year of leveraging our market segmentation analysis.

To further understand the role of market segmentation and customer intelligence in the CPG industry, speak to our industry research experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

