Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A CPG Company Enhances Sales with Market Segmentation Analysis | Infiniti's Recent Success with Customer Satisfaction Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Do you know what the biggest challenges for CPG companies across the globe are currently? One of the biggest challenges is differentiating the company from competitors efficiently and attractively is by personalizing offerings and marketing approach. At Infiniti, our market segmentation analysis helps clients segregate target groups based on crucial indicators, as well as devise efficient, targeted marketing plans. To learn how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis has helped CPG companies streamline their marketing and enhance sales, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005887/en/

Market Segmentation Analysis for a CPG Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Segmentation Analysis for a CPG Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The CPG market landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years, and so have the expectations of customers. Today, modern customers value businesses that identify their individual needs and meet their expectations. As such, CPG companies will need to restructure their business models and adopt a more personalized strategy,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a CPG company, based out of the United States, wanted to build unique business strategies to differentiate their brand from competitors. They were also unable to reach out to the right customers with targeted marketing, which caused losses for the company and resulted in limited budget for future marketing and advertising initiatives. Therefore, the client sought to leverage Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis and personalize offerings for their target customers. The client also wanted to enhance their marketing campaign and increase customer engagement with this engagement.

Our Approach:

Our market segmentation experts conducted a three-phase approach that included the following:

  • A customer needs assessment to analyze and categorize similar needs and demands together
  • A customer satisfaction analysis to identify the reasons for customer churn
  • A marketing strategy engagement to devise a marketing plan for product promotion

To understand the business outcomes of this successful market segmentation engagement, read the complete article here.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market segmentation, the client was able to make marketing, business strategy, product development, and customer service decisions based on the needs and demands of the various target groups. The target groups were segregated according to spending patterns, buying behavior, interests, and value for the brand. The company was also able to address the needs of dissatisfied customers, identify the best prices to target new customers and set profitable prices. Additionally, the client was able to streamline marketing initiatives, achieve huge savings, and increase sales by 33% within one year of leveraging our market segmentation analysis.

To further understand the role of market segmentation and customer intelligence in the CPG industry, speak to our industry research experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
02:54pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Q2 2020 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02:54pAstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group