A Chemical Company Saved 25% of Its Operating Costs With Market Potential Analysis | Infiniti's Latest Success Story

06/10/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our market intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005652/en/

Business Challenge:

A global chemical company with 15+ production centers in Germany struggled with decreased contribution margins, high fixed costs, and negative EBIT (earnings before interests and taxes). Also, external factors such as economic slowdown, increased competition from low-price products, and overcapacity issues negatively affected the company’s overall revenues. Besides, the German chemical industry client struggled to reflect the rapidly changing price of raw materials in its own pricing. The client, therefore, wanted to identify untapped market opportunities and revise their current strategies. The client, therefore, chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market potential analysis.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the global chemical market. This has even impacted R&D and manufacturing activities. Contact us to know how our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help chemical companies to respond, recover, and thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti’s support helped the German chemical industry client on their journey to growth. Within six months of leveraging our market potential analysis, the company exceeded its 12-month goals.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market potential analysis, the client was also able to:

  • Identify lucrative market opportunities and revamp the business model
  • Keep pace with market uncertainties
  • Innovate product offerings and improve financial performance
  • Revamp pricing strategies to meet the changing demand

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the chemical manufacturing market is no exception. Request more info to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help chemical manufacturers to devise comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
