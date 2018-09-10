Log in
A Chinese Rapper Appeared on Nasdaq Big Screen with DiYidan

09/10/2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The event that an idol will appear on the Nasdaq big screen, designed by DiYidan, is still in progress.

The picture of Pharaoh appeared on Nasdaq with DiYidan

On 9 September, 2018, Pharaoh ("Falao" in Chinese pinyin), a famous Chinese rapper, whose photo will appear on Nasdaq big screen, in New York. New York Times Square is known as the "crossroads of the world". Located in the center of New York Time Square, the Nasdaq Advertising Screen is one of the "four golden advertising spots in the world", attracting thousands of tourists from all over the world every day. It is believed that Pharaoh' s appearance on Nasdaq big screen will enhance his international influence.

As a hardworking and talented rapper, Pharaoh is bound to bring more excellent songs to audiences and become one of the most remarkable rapper in China.

About DiYidan

DiYidan is a socially based website where fans can get new photos, videos and news of their idols and vote for them, share their love and chat with other fans. Since its establishment in 2015, DiYidan has gathered more than 10 million fans in China and become a rapid-growing ACG and idol platform in China. For more information, please refer to https://www.diyidan.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-chinese-rapper-appeared-on-nasdaq-big-screen-with-diyidan-300708695.html

SOURCE DiYidan


© PRNewswire 2018
