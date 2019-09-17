Log in
A Comprehensive Approach: Hope Orthopedics selects Dr. Alana Ryan

09/17/2019 | 11:38am EDT

SALEM, Ore., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Orthopedics of Oregon today announced the addition of Primary Care Sports Medicine physician, Dr. Alana Ryan to their Salem, Oregon clinic, located at 1600 State Street. Her expertise includes the diagnosis and management of non-operative musculoskeletal conditions, concussions and general medical conditions as they relate to activity and sports performance in both children and adults. She is dual board-certified in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine and will begin October 1, 2019.

Dr. Alana Ryan

To learn more about Alana Ryan, D.O. or to schedule an appointment call (503) 540-6300.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Ryan to Hope," said Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo. "She brings expertise in primary care and sports medicine, which is a fantastic addition for our patients. I'm thankful she chose the Salem community and look forward to working with her!"

Dr. Ryan completed her fellowship training at Wake Forest University where she served as team physician for Wake Forest University athletics and University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Throughout her medical training, she has worked with patients of all ages and activity levels to find joy in movement with the goal of helping them prevent and manage chronic conditions through exercise. Dr. Ryan states, "My osteopathic and family medicine training allows me to bring a comprehensive and balanced primary care, sports medicine expert and evidence-based approach to my patients' concerns. My goal is to partner with my patients regardless of their athletic status, to achieve their health, wellness and performance goals using a team-based and holistic approach that keeps them doing the activities they love."

Dr. Ryan and her husband enjoy all of the outdoor activities the Pacific Northwest has to offer and are excited to call Oregon home once again. They currently reside on a few acres near Salem with their two dogs and two cats. They are fans of the Timbers and Thorns, farmers markets, learning how to start a farm, and local community sports.

About Hope Orthopedics:

Hope Orthopedics is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information on Hope Orthopedics of Oregon visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

www.hopeorthopedics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-comprehensive-approach-hope-orthopedics-selects-dr-alana-ryan-300919141.html

SOURCE Hope Orthopedics of Oregon


© PRNewswire 2019
