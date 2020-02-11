Log in
A Coronavirus Boost for Valentine's Day Online Florist

02/11/2020 | 12:10am EST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak following months of social unrest in Hong Kong, Gift Flowers HK, an online florist has found their products in high demand this Valentine’s Day with sales increase of 20%.

The city’s economy suffers from almost eight months of social unrest and shops are obliged to close early or remain closed for the time period. Conventional florists such as self-owned shops in flower markets or shopping malls have been hit hard with weak retail sales from the disruption during those months. Florists bear the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak where employees and potential clients remain housebound to prevent contamination.

Due to the ‘work at home’ policy, businesses saw a number of cancellations, which had not been seen in previous years. However, in a bid to avoid going out, the number of people who opt to shop on the internet for flowers, at online florists like Gift Flowers HK, have drastically risen and remain strong for Valentine's Day with a drastic 15% increase.

“Hong Kong has always been slow in shopping online and the events in the past eight months has really shifted people away from brick and mortar stores to online,” said Justin Chung, founder of Gift Flowers HK.

People are less likely to search for gifts in shopping arenas amidst the outbreak and many stores have closed or shortened their opening hours. Nearing Valentine’s Day where flowers and floral gifts are an integral part of the celebrations, gift-centred online stores including Gift Flowers HK have found themselves embracing new clients this year. The flexible working time and accessibility of online businesses proves to be beneficial to their clients, both old and new.

The trend for retail therapy has shifted to digital shopping in this half year. In response to popular demand for e-commerce floral products, Gift Flowers HK is motivated to continue bringing fresh flowers and high-quality gift items to the market.

About Gift Flowers HK

Gift Flowers HK has emerged as the leading flower specialists with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

The company prides itself in providing fresh bouquets, customized floral gifts and unique flower arrangements for special events. Gift Flowers HK is also committed to taking eco-friendly measures in the curation of its products.


© Business Wire 2020
