A Crisis of Missed Opportunities? Foreclosure Costs and Mortgage Modification During the Great Recession

Finance and Economics Discussion Series Divisions of Research & Statistics and Monetary Aﬀairs

Federal Reserve Board, Washington, D.C.

A Crisis of Missed Opportunities? Foreclosure Costs and

Mortgage Modiﬁcation During the Great Recession

Stuart Gabriel, Matteo Iacoviello, and Chandler Lutz

2020-053

Please cite this paper as:

Gabriel, Stuart, Matteo Iacoviello, and Chandler Lutz (2020). "A Crisis of Missed Opportu-nities? Foreclosure Costs and Mortgage Modiﬁcation During the Great Recession," Finance and Economics Discussion Series 2020-053. Washington: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,https://doi.org/10.17016/FEDS.2020.053.

NOTE: Staﬀ working papers in the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (FEDS) are preliminary materials circulated to stimulate discussion and critical comment. The analysis and conclusions set forth are those of the authors and do not indicate concurrence by other members of the research staﬀ or the Board of Governors. References in publications to the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (other than acknowledgement) should be cleared with the author(s) to protect the tentative character of these papers.

A Crisis of Missed Opportunities? Foreclosure Costs and Mortgage Modiﬁcation

During the Great Recession∗

Stuart Gabriel

University of California, Los Angeles

Matteo Iacoviello

Federal Reserve Board

Chandler Lutz

Securities and Exchange Commission

Forthcoming, Review of Financial Studies

March 15, 2020

Abstract

We investigate the impact of Great Recession policies in California that substantially increased lender pecuniary and time costs of foreclosure. We estimate that the California Foreclosure Prevention Laws (CFPLs) prevented 250,000 California foreclosures (a 20% reduction) and created $300 billion in housing wealth. The CFPLs boosted mortgage modiﬁcations and reduced borrower transitions into default. They also mitigated foreclosure externalities via increased maintenance spending on homes that entered foreclosure. The CFPLs had minimal adverse side eﬀects on the availability of mortgage credit for new borrowers. Altogether, ﬁndings suggest that policy interventions that keep borrowers in their homes may be broadly beneﬁcial during times of widespread housing distress.

JEL Classiﬁcation: E52, E58, R20, R30;

Keywords: Foreclosure Crisis, Mortgage Forbearance, Mortgage Modiﬁcation, Great Recession

∗Gabriel:stuart.gabriel@anderson.ucla.edu. Iacoviello: matteo.iacoviello@frb.gov. Lutz: lutzc@sec.gov. The Securities and Exchange Commission disclaims responsibility for any private publication or statement of any SEC employee or Commissioner. This article expresses the authors' views and does not necessarily reﬂect those of the Commission, the Commissioners, or other members of the staﬀ. Additionally, the article should not be interpreted as reﬂecting the views of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or of anyone else associated with the Federal Reserve System. Gabriel acknowledges funding from the UCLA Gilbert Program in Real Estate, Finance, and Urban Economics. Lutz acknowledges funding from the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate's Howard and Irene Levine Program in Housing and Social Responsibility.

At the height of the 2000s housing boom, California accounted for one-quarter of U.S. housing wealth.1But as the 2006 boom turned into the 2008 bust, house prices in the state fell 30%, and over 800,000 homes entered foreclosure.2To aid distressed borrowers, stem the rising tide of foreclosures, especially in the hard-hit areas of Southern California and the Inland Empire, and combat the crisis, the State of California in 2008 enacted unique foreclosure abatement and forbearance legislation (the

California Foreclosure Prevention Laws). The new laws increased foreclosure pecuniary costs to miti-gate maintenance-related foreclosure externalities, while simultaneously imposing delays and foreclosure moratoria on lenders to encourage mortgage modiﬁcation. Unlike later federal programs, the California policy treatment eﬀects were broad-based and immediate.3Yet despite the application of a unique policy to the nation's largest housing market, there has been little focus on and no prior evaluation of

California's crisis period policy eﬀorts. In this paper, we undertake such an evaluation and use California as a laboratory to measure the eﬀects of the California Foreclosure Prevention Laws (CFPLs).

In California, lenders can foreclose on deeds of trust or mortgages using a nonjudicial foreclosure process (outside of court).4Prior to the CFPLs, the state required only that a lender or servicer

(henceforth, lenders) initiating a home foreclosure deliver a notice of default (foreclosure start) to the borrower by mail. A 90-day waiting period then commenced before the lender could issue a notice of sale of the property. In the midst of the housing crisis in July 2008, California passed the ﬁrst of the

CFPLs, Senate Bill 1137 (SB-1137).5This bill, which immediately went into eﬀect, mandated that agents who obtained a vacant residential property through foreclosure must maintain the property or face steep ﬁnes of up to $1,000 per property per day. SB-1137 also prohibited lenders from issuing a notice of default to owner-occupied borrowers until 30 days after informing the homeowner via telephone of foreclosure alternatives. The homeowner then had the right within 14 days to schedule a second meeting with the lender to discuss foreclosure alternatives. These foreclosure mediation statutes also applied to borrowers who were issued a notice of default prior to July 2008 but were awaiting a notice

1ACS Table-S1101 and Zillow.

2Mortgage Bankers Association.

3Major federal programs that were implemented with a large delay following announcement included the Home Af-fordable Modiﬁcation Program (HAMP) and the Home Aﬀordable Reﬁnance Program (HARP). SeeAgarwal et al.(2015) andAgarwal et al.(2017) for an overview of these programs. 4For an overview of the judicial foreclosure process and its impacts, seePence(2006);Ghent and Kudlyak(2011);Gerardi, Lambie-Hanson, and Willen(2013);Mian, Suﬁ, and Trebbi(2015). California is one of several U.S. states known as nonjudicial foreclosure states. Other states require foreclosures to be processed via the local courts and hence are known as judicial foreclosure states. 5California Senate Bill 1137, Residential mortgage loans: foreclosure procedures, available athttp://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?billid=200720080SB1137

of sale, meaning that SB-1137 aimed to dampen both foreclosure starts and real estate-owned (REO)

foreclosures (when a buyer loses their home to the ﬁnancial institution) upon passage. The following year, in June 2009, California implemented the California Foreclosure Prevention Act (CFPA). The

CFPA imposed an additional 90-day moratorium after the notice of default on lender conveyance to borrowers of a notice of sale unless the lender implemented a state-approved mortgage modiﬁcation program. Together, the CFPLs (SB-1137 and the California Foreclosure Prevention Act) signiﬁcantly increased the lender pecuniary and time costs of home foreclosure. A full overview of the CFPLs is in

Online AppendixA.

The CFPLs were unique in scope and implemented at a moment when many California housing markets were spiraling downward. As such, these policies provide a rare opportunity to assess the housing impacts of important crisis-period policy interventions that sought to reduce foreclosures by encouraging foreclosure maintenance spending and mortgage modiﬁcation.

From the outset, the CFPLs were viewed with skepticism. In marked contrast to the California approach, the U.S. government elected not to increase foreclosure costs or durations during the crisis period. Indeed, Larry Summers and Tim Geithner, leading federal policymakers, argued that such increases would simply delay foreclosures until a later date.6

However, recent academic studies suggest mechanisms whereby the CFPLs could have bolstered

California housing markets. The key economic channel is based on the negative price impacts of fore-closure on the foreclosed home and neighboring properties, whereby foreclosures adversely aﬀect nearby housing by increasing housing supply, or through a "disamenity" eﬀect where distressed homeowners neglect home maintenance.7More broadly, a spike in foreclosures lowers prices for the foreclosed and surrounding homes, which adversely aﬀects local employment (Mian and Suﬁ,2014), and ﬁnally, losses in both employment and house prices lead to further foreclosures (Foote, Gerardi, and Willen,2008;

Mian, Suﬁ, and Trebbi,2015). By increasing lender foreclosure costs, the foregoing research thus sug-gests that the CFPLs may have slowed the downward cycle, mitigated the foreclosure externality, and

6Summers's and Geithner's comments were related to increasing foreclosure durations. Neither Sum-mers nor Geithner mentioned policies that incentivized maintenance spending on foreclosed homes. Timothy Geithner, interview by Charlie Rose, October 13, 2010,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXxnGbOp5cU. Lawrence Summers, "Lawrence Summers on 'House of Debt,"'Financial Times, June 6, 2014,https://www.ft.com/content/3ec604c0-ec96-11e3-8963-00144feabdc0.

7For the foreclosure impacts on housing supply, seeCampbell, Giglio, and Pathak(2011);Anenberg and Kung(2014);Hartley(2014). Studies that examine the disamenity eﬀects of foreclosures includeHarding, Rosenblatt, and Yao(2009);Gerardi et al.(2015);Lambie-Hanson(2015);Cordell and Lambie-Hanson(2016);Glaeser, Kincaid, and Naik(2018). Also seeMorse and Tsoutsoura(2013);Munroe and Wilse-Samson(2013);Gupta(2019);Biswas et al.(2019).

buttressed ailing housing markets, especially in areas hard-hit by the crisis. Further, if the CFPLs reduced the adverse eﬀects of the foreclosure externality at the height of the crisis, then the policy eﬀects should be long lasting. These conjectures, however, have not been empirically tested, especially in response to a positive, policy-induced shock like the CFPLs.

Figure1presents motivating evidence regarding the impacts of the CFPLs via plots of housing indicators for California and the other Sand States (Arizona, Florida, and Nevada; in the literature, the Sand States are typically grouped together as they experienced a similar housing market boom and bust and collectively were the epicenter of the late-2000s housing crisis). The blue-dashed vertical lines represent the inception dates of SB-1137 and the California Foreclosure Prevention Act. First, all Sand States behaved similarly prior to the CFPLs (for example, the parallel pre-trends diﬀerence-in-diﬀerences assumption), and there were no levels diﬀerences between California and the other Sand

States during the pre-CFPL period. Then, with the passage of the CFPLs, California foreclosures and mortgage default risk fell markedly and housing returns increased; these eﬀects persisted through the end of the sample in 2014. In a preview of our main results, we apply the synthetic control method to these indicators in TableB1and FigureB1of Online AppendixB, where the potential cross-sectional controls consist of all U.S. states. The results show that following the implementation of the CFPLs, the improvement in the California housing market was large in magnitude compared with the estimated counterfactual. Further, falsiﬁcation tests in which we iteratively apply the treatment to all other states (a permutation test), shown in TableB1(Column 5; see Table notes for computational details),

indicate that the estimated response to treatment in California housing markets was rare, akin to statistical signiﬁcance in traditional inference.

The key identifying assumption in the aforementioned synthetic control analysis and throughout our study is that we can generate a counterfactual that would represent the path of California housing markets in the absence of the treatment. The threats to such an identiﬁcation strategy are (i) diﬀer-ential California macro trends that may contaminate comparisons of treatment and controls; and (ii)

confounding outsized local employment or house price shocks unrelated to the treatment in California housing markets, relative to controls, that may reduce foreclosures in California (noting from the dou-ble trigger theory of mortgage default (Foote, Gerardi, and Willen,2008) that households default on mortgages when faced with the interaction of negative equity and an adverse employment shock).

To establish internal validity of our CFPL estimates and address potential confounds, we exploit