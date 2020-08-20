Log in
A&D Employee Spotlight: Anthony Nigara, L3Harris Technologies

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

August 20, 2020

L3Harris' Anthony Nigara, VP of Strategy and Business Development, offers advice to new grads entering the workforce.

'For those of you who are new to the workforce, the world is quite different now than you probably imagined it being when you started college or your internship.

As you begin your career, you're navigating a new world full of guidelines, including the many resulting from social distancing requirements. As you confront these unprecedented hurdles, you will also encounter the usual challenges of being at an early stage of your career.

It's easy to feel like you 'don't belong in the room' when facing new knowledge and ideas, but feeling uncomfortable is a sign that you are right where you should be. If you were the expert in the room from day one, there would be nowhere for you to grow. Take the time to embrace the challenges and learn from them.'

AIA - Aerospace Industries Association published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
