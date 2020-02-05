Log in
A&D Mortgage Implements LoanScorecard's Pricer1 & Portfolio Underwriter

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanScorecard®, the leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting systems (AUS) announced today that A&D Mortgage has implemented its product and pricing engine, Pricer1™, and non-agency AUS, Portfolio Underwriter™, as its Non-QM Pricing & Scenario Tool.

Founded in 2005, A&D Mortgage is a wholesale & correspondent mortgage lender headquartered in Hollywood, Fla. The company specializes in non-QM loans, which accounts for approximately 95% of its volume, and offers a full spectrum of products specializing in alternative income such as, 2/12/24 month bank statement, Asset Depletion, P&L Only, WVOE, 1099, DSCR for investors and a Foreign Nationals program.
  
“As the non-QM market continues to grow and more brokers begin to explore these options, they need the right tools and technology at their disposal to be comfortable with these products and educate their borrowers,” said Max Slyusarchuk, Chief Executive Officer of A&D Mortgage. “LoanScorecard’s technology provides a uniform approach to underwriting conditions and loan qualifications that creates clarity and efficiency throughout the entire loan process from start to finish, ultimately allowing brokers to close more loans quickly and confidently.”

“Our technology was designed to support innovative lenders, like A&D Mortgage, that offer products to help ‘out of the box’ borrowers,” said Raj Parekh, Managing Director of LoanScorecard. “Portfolio Underwriter and Pricer1 will help A&D deliver its unique product guidelines and pricing to more brokers in real time and ultimately provide more opportunities for borrowers.”

About Loan Scorecard
LoanScorecard is the leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting, pricing and loan-loss reserve solutions designed to meet today's regulatory challenges and capitalize on market opportunities. LoanScorecard helps institutions address CFPB regulations, compliance and fair lending, and supports banks and credit unions preparing for the upcoming impacts of CECL. For more information, visit loanscorecard.com or call 800-617-0892.

Contact:          
Campbell Lewis Communications
Amanda Gonzalez
212.995.8058
amanda@campbelllewis.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
