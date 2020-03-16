A Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

The morning after the Federal Reserve fired most of its available weapons to help the economy navigate the coronavirus threat, demand for its temporary liquidity again fell well short of what the central bank was willing to provide, amid a choppy morning for money-market rates.

On Monday, the Fed offered eligible banks three repurchase agreement operations, or repos. In the one-day interventions, so-called primary dealers sought $129.6 billion in loans versus the $175 billion the Fed was willing to provide.

There were also two Fed's repo operations with $500 billion caps. The first runs until April 13 and garnered modest demand, with dealers taking $18.45 billion, while the second one-day mega repo was also massively underbid at $19.4 billion.

The second of the Fed's two mega-sized repos was unexpected and came amid a short-term surge in money markets -- most notably in the repo sector where firms borrow and lend cash and Treasurys short-term. In announcing its action, the Fed said it was taking action "to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to support the smooth functioning of short-term U.S. dollar funding markets."

Jon Hill, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said key money market rates have been "very volatile" on Monday and he was optimistic that "introducing a second [operation] later in the day could help some primary dealers clean up funding for positions."

Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities., said the repo market pressure was ultimately short-lived. "The repo market had a little panic" around 9:30 a.m. ET. He noted overnight borrowing rates jumped to as high as 2.50% but fell back to 0.25%, which he said is "where they should be." Mr. Skrym said "tensions are high and when cash doesn't flow in the market right away, trades get panicky," which leads rates to rise.

After lowering rates on Sunday, the new federal-funds rate target range is 0% to 0.25%. The federal-funds rate should trade within that range and market-based short-term rates just above it.

Fed repo operations take in Treasurys, mortgages and agency securities from primary dealers in what are effectively collateralized loans from the central bank. The operations are aimed at controlling the federal-funds rate, the central bank's primary tool for achieving its inflation and job mandates. Repos are a very long-running tool for the Fed, and dealers accessing the loans pay interest and face individual limits for what they can borrow.

The Fed's repo interventions on Monday followed a historic Sunday evening for the central bank. To protect the economy and financial system against coronavirus risks, the central bank slashed its overnight interest rate target to effectively zero, announced a major expansion of its bond-buying efforts and tweaked bank-oversight rules -- harkening back to its actions during the financial crisis.

Last week, the Fed increased its repo offerings three times in a bid to help improve troubled functioning in the bond market. While the Fed massively upsized the amount of money it was willing to loan markets, dealers didn't show up in force to take it. Part of that was because primary dealers aren't in position to fully exploit the Fed loans, but there are also other issues. The overall amount of Fed temporary liquidity on Monday ticked down to $317.9 billion from $344.6 billion on Friday.

In his conference call with reporters after the Fed acted on Sunday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the relatively modest demand on its massively expanded repo operations spurred the Fed to expand its bond buying.

"What we learned was that we needed to go direct here rather than trying to intermediate through the dealers" and unstick bond markets by buying securities, Mr. Powell said. After starting with a more modest course of buying Friday -- the Fed switched from Treasurys only to broader buying -- "we saw that market function improved a little bit, but still it wasn't what we needed," which is why the buying was expanded on Sunday, he said.

The Fed is also trying to address broader liquidity concerns by encouraging commercial banks to use the so-called discount window emergency lending facility. This tool has suffered from heavy stigma for many years, and with the exception of the financial crisis, is almost never used. Firms fear that using it, even for legitimate reasons, will leak out and send a sign to other banks that they are in trouble.

To spur usage of the discount window the Fed lowered its rate by 1 1/2 percentage point to 0.25%. It said on Sunday it was encouraging "depository institutions to turn to the discount window to help meet demands for credit from households and businesses at this time." Whether the discount window is being used will be seen on Thursday, when the Fed next updates information on its balance sheet.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com