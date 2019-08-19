A. Duie Pyle Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces it’s being named to the 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list by Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.



The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies are selected based upon key competitive differentiators by the Food Logistics’ editorial staff and advisory board.

“We are proud to serve our partners in the food and beverage sector,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “The challenges faced within the food and beverage supply chain are unique. Being named to Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage List demonstrates that our supply chain solutions are truly helping customers in the sector execute better and more efficient strategies for delivering essential goods to consumers.”

Third-party logistics (3PLs) and cold storage providers play a crucial role in the global food supply chain, which increasingly includes temperature-controlled products. Food Logistics’ annual Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list features those who are doing their part to ensure an integrated and safe global food supply chain.

“The complexities of the global food supply chain are forging a more collaborative relationship between leading 3PLs, cold storage providers and their customers. Improved customer care, tighter integration between systems, and more value-added services are among the results,” remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Companies that earned a spot on Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list exemplify how collaboration combined with the latest technologies can create a winning formula for profitability and supporting food/beverage customers’ goals.”

This year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list will appear in the August 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online.

