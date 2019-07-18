Log in
A European Air Transport Services Provider Improved Customer Experience by 2X With the Help of Quantzig's Customer Experience Analytics Solution | Read the Complete Case Study for More Insights

07/18/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer experience analytics engagement. During the course of this engagement, our customer analytics helped a leading air transport services provider resolve their challenges surrounding customer experience management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005587/en/

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ANALYTICS ENGAGEMENT FOR A EUROPEAN AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES PROVIDER (Graphic: Business Wire)

The on-going changes in the business landscape along with accelerating competitive pressures have prompted air transport companies to offer better customer experiences and retain profitable customers. In such a complex business scenario, ‘customer experience analytics’ turns out to be the silver bullet for players looking to establish themselves on a global scale.

The Business Problem: The client is a well-known air transport services provider based out of Europe. They faced several issues that curtailed their efforts to drive customer experiences and boost profitability. Though the client had deployed an in-house customer data warehouse, they lacked the required analytics capabilities to sift through the datasets to extract meaningful insights. This is when they turned to Quantzig to leverage its customer experience analytics expertise to power their digital transformation efforts.

Customer experience analytics is crucial for businesses looking to sustain a winning edge in today’s competitive business environment. Get in touch with our experts for more insights.

The Solution Offered: The customer analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a three-pronged approach to help the client tackle their challenges. It revolved around conducting a process maturity assessment, building a new analytics platform, and scaling up delivery of new analytics capabilities across the CRM system. Adopting a comprehensive approach helped the client to leverage advanced analytics to optimize customer experiences and boost loyalty.

This case study is a typical example of how customer experience analytics is bringing about measurables improvements across industries. Request a free proposal for in-depth insights.

Quantzig's customer experience analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Offer better customer experiences and improve operational efficiency
  • Improve customer experience by 2X
  • Request a free demo to know how customer analytics can help you gain a competitive advantage.

Quantzig's customer experience analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Analyzing promotion responses based on customer experience data
  • Developing an analytics-powered strategy to improve customer experience and loyalty
  • Don’t you feel customer experience analytics is a non-negotiable requirement for players across industries? Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

 


© Business Wire 2019
