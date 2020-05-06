Log in
A Flexible Packaging Company Enhanced Sales by 23% with Market Research Engagement | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Illustrates How

05/06/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest engagement on market research solution for a flexible packaging market client. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance operational efficiency and increase sales by 23%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005714/en/

The global flexible packaging market is currently witnessing a period of low growth due to the rising tariffs on raw materials, evolving consumer buying behavior, and flexible packaging companies’ inability to make technology upgrades to meet rising market demands. In addition, the increase in prices of raw materials and sustainability issues are presenting additional challenges for companies in the flexible packaging industry. Consequently, companies in the flexible packaging industry are compelled to streamline operations, revamp traditional business models, and proactively take approaches to tackle challenges coming their way.

Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. Request a FREE proposal here.

The business challenge: The US flexible packaging industry has been experiencing rapid transformations due to the rising tariff on raw materials and rapidly changing customer buying behavior. In order to adapt to the changes and gain a leading-edge, an American flexible packaging firm wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the market’s development, industry regulations, customer needs, and competitive landscape. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solution.

Want to know how we can help you to survive through these tough times and emerge stronger in the post-coronavirus world? Contact us here.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research gathered insights on primary customer needs and identified reasons behind customer switching to different brands. Also, our experts analyzed factors impacting customer buying behavior and identified technological developments in the US flexible packaging industry. Besides, we identified areas where the client lacked in comparison to the top flexible packaging companies in the US.

Infiniti’s market research solution helped the flexible packaging market client to:

  • Understand customers’ buying behaviors and innovate packaging materials to suit online shoppers needs
  • Identify the best technologies and processes to invest on to yield huge savings
  • Make technology upgrades before their competitors
  • Revamp their traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques
  • Enhance operational efficiency and product quality
  • Enhance sales by 23%.
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market research solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
