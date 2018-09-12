A Focus on Execution Is Crucial to Achieve Business Success: Ricardo Salinas

—Outstanding keynote address by Mr. Salinas

during National Entrepreneur Week—

—He called on youth to realize visions of successful business ownership—

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its founder, Ricardo Salinas, presented a keynote address entitled "The focus on execution to achieve success in business," in which he stressed the importance of defining clear objectives and adequate execution for high performance companies.

During the National Entrepreneur Week Expo in Mexico City, before Alejandro Delgado, President of the National Institute of the Entrepreneur (INADEM in Spanish), about 1,000 entrepreneurs, and thousands more via streaming, Mr. Salinas said that in order to successfully start a business, it is essential to first define the mission; the ultimate purpose of the company.

He made reference to the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) methodology, where once the mission is set, objectives must be periodically defined and met. Also, attention must be set on key results in order to achieve the objectives.

The methodology must be applied throughout an entire company. However, he added that business methodology is useless without the freedom to start a business.

He said that execution, which allows us to achieve success in business, also applies to the country as a whole. To achieve higher levels of prosperity in Mexico, we must promote productive investment, foment education, guarantee the rule of law, and end violence.

“Mexico has everything to become an economic powerhouse. We have a strong position with huge opportunities of youth, and we must help the new government meet expectations to become a better country,” said Mr. Salinas.

To conclude, he said entrepreneurship is fundamental to achieving a better country and that personal OKRs are required, such as boosting our levels of preparation and working enthusiastically, to leave a better setting for future generations.

Mr. Salinas has the firm commitment to participate in forums of ideas, and generate actions that promote the creation of value and higher levels of development, welfare and progress in communities.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve the communities’ conditions; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact related to its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (http://totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

Daniel McCosh, +52 (55) 1720-0059, dmccosh@gruposalinas.com