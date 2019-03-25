A Forward-Thinking Move as Bayard adds Daniel O'Neill as Youngest Vice President!

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment advertising and employment branding, is excited to announce the addition of Daniel O'Neill as Vice President, Client Services. At 28 years old, Daniel has already positioned himself as a thought leader in recruitment and talent attraction and will become one of Bayard's youngest Vice President's in the company's 95+ year history.

Daniel began his career in Talent Acquisition marketing at Recruitics, a programmatic advertising agency in the recruitment space. There he quickly rose to become a top New Business strategist, consulting with some of the world's largest employers. Daniel executed strategies that assisted in achieving the client's goals.

Daniel brings a highly personal approach and a strong sense of creativity to new business development. He carries unique expertise in modern programmatic advertising and high-volume talent attraction strategies. Daniel has partnered with Fortune 500 companies from the retail & hospitality industries to healthcare and even engineering. Furthermore, Daniel has established himself as an industry leading consultant for marketplaces and on-demand service-based companies. His thorough knowledge of gig-economy strategies for hiring and maintaining a contingent workforce is sure to be of great value to Bayard and our clients.

Prior to HR and sales, Daniel had a highly successful career as an actor/dancer, performing with world-renowned companies such as Cirque du Soleil and Pilobolus. Additionally, Daniel is a two-time Freestyle Frisbee World Champion and continues to be one of the top-ranked players in the world.

"After meeting with Daniel, we were immediately struck by his energy and deep knowledge of recruitment marketing. As we continue to grow and commit to offering our clients a greater level of service and thinking, Daniel immediately improves us as an agency. We can't wait to get Daniel on board and see what the future has in store for him at Bayard." added Louis Naviasky, Bayard CEO.

Daniel will work closely with our business development team and explore how we can continue to be forward-thinking and innovative with the go-to-market strategies that we bring to our clients. Congratulations to Daniel on his new role at Bayard and for his exemplary work in the industry to date. We are excited to see what comes next.

To learn more about Bayard Advertising, click here.

Contact:

Zachery Tweddell

Director, Marketing & Innovation

ZacheryT@bayardad.com

1430 Broadway, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10018

212.228.9400 x241

SOURCE Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc.