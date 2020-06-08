Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Global Radiography System Medical Imaging Market Client Identified Cost Saving Opportunities Worth $24 Million with Infiniti's Market Opportunity Solution | Request More Info for Detailed Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity solution for a radiography system medical imaging market client.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005592/en/

Engagement Overview:

A top company in the US radiography system medical imaging market approached experts at Infiniti Research to help them identify solutions to the following business challenges:

  • Challenge 1: Client needed to understand radiography system medical imaging market to identify untapped opportunity areas of diversification in small and medium-size hospitals in the US, UK, Italy, and Germany
  • Challenge 2: Hospital specific insights in the target regions was not available in secondary domains and reaching out to hospital stakeholders to extract the information was difficult for the client
  • Challenge 3: Pricing was dynamic and dependent on multiple factors hence an efficient tracking and estimation model was needed to ensure a competitive advantage
  • Challenge 4: Multiple distributors’ presence made it difficult to design an effective sales strategy

For more insights on the volumes, growth technologies, opportunities, and distribution network in the medical imaging market, request a complimentary proposal and we will get back to you within 24-hours.

Our Approach:

Experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of their market opportunity assessment, market research solutions, and their growth consulting model to help the client solve critical radiography system medical device challenges and also identify new avenues for revenue generation and growth.

Furthermore, Infiniti’s growth consulting model for the radiography system medical imaging client entailed:

  • A growth pipeline to determine opportunity prioritization
  • A deep analysis of the prioritized opportunities through market opportunity evaluation
  • Building a go-to-market strategy
  • Planning and implementation of specific plans with appropriate targets and deadlines
  • Market strategy optimization

Business impact of the market opportunity solution for the client:

By leveraging Infiniti’s market research solution and growth consulting model, the radiography system medical imaging company was able to identify cost-saving opportunities worth approximately $24 million.

Besides, the client was able to:

  • Gain actionable insights on emerging and untapped potential in the target regions within small and medium hospitals
  • Use Quarterly price trackers to keep a tab on hospital preferences and purchase trends
  • Enter into long-term, service-based partnerships and identify the most feasible type of contract with the right vendors and distributors in each region based on the regional strength scorecards provided, which in turn created a promising business continuity
  • Identify key industry best practices related to regulatory compliance and sustainability

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the radiography system medical imaging market is no exception. Request more info to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help companies in the medical imaging market to devise comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pBAKHU HOLDINGS, CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:32pELISTAIR : Unveils the SAFE-T 2, The New Standard for Tethered Drone Stations
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pWipfli Financial Announces Principal Promotions for 2020
GL
01:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Data Center Storage Market 2020-2024 | Growing Deployment of Edge Computing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand
AQ
01:30pCIENA : to Webcast Financial Community Event
BU
01:25pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:24pVOLKSWAGEN : VW says Stefan Sommer, board member for procurement to leave
RE
01:24pAPPLE : Appeal court overturns double royalties ruling in a win for Apple
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group