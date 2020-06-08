A Global Radiography System Medical Imaging Market Client Identified Cost Saving Opportunities Worth $24 Million with Infiniti's Market Opportunity Solution | Request More Info for Detailed Insights

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity solution for a radiography system medical imaging market client.

Engagement Overview:

A top company in the US radiography system medical imaging market approached experts at Infiniti Research to help them identify solutions to the following business challenges:

Challenge 1 : Client needed to understand radiography system medical imaging market to identify untapped opportunity areas of diversification in small and medium-size hospitals in the US, UK, Italy, and Germany

Our Approach:

Experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of their market opportunity assessment, market research solutions, and their growth consulting model to help the client solve critical radiography system medical device challenges and also identify new avenues for revenue generation and growth.

Furthermore, Infiniti’s growth consulting model for the radiography system medical imaging client entailed:

A growth pipeline to determine opportunity prioritization

A deep analysis of the prioritized opportunities through market opportunity evaluation

Building a go-to-market strategy

Planning and implementation of specific plans with appropriate targets and deadlines

Market strategy optimization

Business impact of the market opportunity solution for the client:

By leveraging Infiniti’s market research solution and growth consulting model, the radiography system medical imaging company was able to identify cost-saving opportunities worth approximately $24 million.

Besides, the client was able to:

Gain actionable insights on emerging and untapped potential in the target regions within small and medium hospitals

Use Quarterly price trackers to keep a tab on hospital preferences and purchase trends

Enter into long-term, service-based partnerships and identify the most feasible type of contract with the right vendors and distributors in each region based on the regional strength scorecards provided, which in turn created a promising business continuity

Identify key industry best practices related to regulatory compliance and sustainability

