Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Good Thing Come To Those Who Sweat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

aPure Invites You to Fight against Butt Sweat Marks with Us

Chilling on the beach, and the dreaded sweat marks, sounds familiar? Most of us have witnessed or been through such scenario. Sweaty bum or sweat between legs is a universal problem at all times and some people just happen to sweat more than others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005401/en/

Save your butt from Sweat by simply CHANG YOUR UNDERWEAR!! (Photo: Business Wire)

Save your butt from Sweat by simply CHANG YOUR UNDERWEAR!! (Photo: Business Wire)

Butt sweat is not like the sweat produced by other parts of the body which may contain smelly substance, it’s odorless. Only on some occasions it leaves an evidence that you were sitting somewhere through your pants or caused chafing.

When the ambient temperature is higher than your body temperature, the only way of your body to transfer heat is evaporative heat loss. Exercising, wearing unbreathable fabrics and negative emotions cause increasing temperature of your body as well.

The most comfortable temperature for the private parts and your butt is between 30 ∼ 32 °C, and the ideal relative humidity is 40 ∼ 60%RH. As long as there is excretion like sweat or vaginal discharge, it’ll make the skin humid and feels even hotter.

The right type of underwear is the key to release the heat from your body, keep your rear cool and dry.

Lose your skinny jeans, opt for the undergarments made of moisture-wicking and absorbent fabrics. Basic cotton is good because it’s breathable, however once they get wet, they stay wet. Linen is also good because it’s the lightest fabric, but it’s not exactly practical for everyday use.

A Good Underwear Come To Those Who Sweat

The worthy investment is Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear! It’s Lightweight, Breathable, good Hygroscopicity and Quick-Dry, contains up to 50% of biodegradable TENCEL™ fiber from Austria and high percentage of Acrylate from Japan. Pure5.5 applies high-count yarn with long fibers, it takes longer production time than others but presents better performance, creates a long-lasting softness which also boasts of intense durability to protect you 24/7.

6 Key features of Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear

*EASY CLEAN, QUICK DRY, GREAT BREATHABILITY

*KEEP LADY PARTS TO STAY DRY & SMELL FRESH

*BALANCE pH ON PRIVATE SKIN, PREVENT FROM RECURRENT INFECTIONS

*SUPER STRETCHY & EXTRA COMFY

*MINIMAL STATIC CHARGE ALLOWS FOR ALL DAY COMFORT AND MOISTURIZATION

*NO FADE, NO HARM, COLORFASTNESS ON GRADE 4

Find More @ https://bit.ly/2O159tZ


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pICAR ASIA : Morgans rates ICQ as Add
AQ
08:30pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AW
08:27pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore (VAN:AMX) Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AQ
08:26pUDACITY : Enterprise Business Continues to Achieve Record Growth in 2019
BU
08:25pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:22pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholder's Subsidiary through Public Bidding
PU
08:22pPAYS Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Paysign (PAYS) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:21pU.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
RE
08:21pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Two Alberta Retail Stores
AQ
08:21pYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Pricing of $7.25 Million of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
4Trump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
5U.S. stock exchange competition to heat up in 2020 with new entrants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group