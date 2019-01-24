A Happy Pancake: Popular Seasonal Menu - Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake On Sale at HK Store from 1st February 2019 until the End of Spring

A Happy Pancake Ltd. will bring their Seasonal Special Menu,
Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake" to Causeway Bay Hong Kong
Store from Friday, February 1, 2019 until the end of Spring when
strawberries are no longer available.
Please take this opportunity
to enjoy the pancake which you could normally have in Japan only.
Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake (Photo: Business Wire)
[MENU DESCRIPTION]
-- "Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue
Pancake"
It is a pancake made with seasonal good quality
strawberries recently available and roasted pistachio, by grinding the
lemon peel just before you eat, you can try its fresh scent and elegant
taste.
Price: HK$
On Sale Period: From Friday, February 1,
2019 to the end of Spring (until no availability of Japanese
strawberries)
The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World
All
pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is
perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating
the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20
minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking
powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes
softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is
an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the
baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high
temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore,
the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.
Apart from the meticulous care in the making process, A Happy Pancake
paid great effort in choosing the ingredients. The best quality flour
and eggs from the chickens which are in good growing environment are
used for their pancakes. The signature honey butter is made by whipping
top class manuka honey from New Zealand and cultured butter made from
Hokkaido milk. Add the honey butter and caramel syrup to enjoy the
unique fluffiness of the delicate pancake to the fullest.
[REGULAR MENU]
HAPPY PANCAKE $108
Our signature fluffy pancake baked without using baking powder but
by "Natural Power".
Please enjoy with the homemade
Manuka Honey whipped butter.
PANCAKE with MILK TEA
SAUCE & HOMEMADE
GRANOLA
$133
Tea leaves and other ingredients are boiled down to a mellow milk
tea sauce. Sprinkle their homemade granola with dried fruits and
spices on the top to create aromatic and flavourful pancakes.
PANCAKE with CHEESE MOUSSE
& BERRY SAUCE $128
Sourness from the thick berry sauce balanced out the sweetness
from the pancake. Together with the cheese mousse, it makes a
refreshing flavour.
A Happy Pancake - Factsheet
Address
Shop 203-205, 2/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay,
Hong Kong
Telephone
+852 2338 4315
Fax
+852 2338 4357
Email
info@ahappypancake.hk
Website
www.ahappypancake.hk
Facebook
@ahappypancake
Instagram
@ahappypancake_hk
Size
1500 square feet
Capacity
74 (48 indoor seats + 26 outdoor seats)
Signature Dish
Happy Pancake $108
Opening Hours
10:30am to 10:30pm (Last order time: 9:45pm)
Average Spending
HK$150 per person
Payment Method
Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), WeChat Pay, AliPay
Parking
Enjoy 3 hours (Mon-Fri) / 2 hours (Sat, Sun & Public Holiday) of
free parking in Lee Garden Three Car Park upon spending HK$400
[reference for journalists]
A Happy Pancake Ltd
TEL: 2338 4315
E-mail:
sales@ahappypancake.hk
https://www.ahappypancake.hk/contact.php
