Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Happy Pancake: Popular Seasonal Menu - Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake On Sale at HK Store from 1st February 2019 until the End of Spring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:16pm EST

A Happy Pancake Ltd. will bring their Seasonal Special Menu, Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake" to Causeway Bay Hong Kong Store from Friday, February 1, 2019 until the end of Spring when strawberries are no longer available.
Please take this opportunity to enjoy the pancake which you could normally have in Japan only.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005881/en/

Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake (Photo: Business Wire)

Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake (Photo: Business Wire)

[MENU DESCRIPTION]
-- "Japanese Strawberry Cheese Fondue Pancake"
It is a pancake made with seasonal good quality strawberries recently available and roasted pistachio, by grinding the lemon peel just before you eat, you can try its fresh scent and elegant taste.
Price: HK$
On Sale Period: From Friday, February 1, 2019 to the end of Spring (until no availability of Japanese strawberries)

The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World
All pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20 minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore, the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.

Apart from the meticulous care in the making process, A Happy Pancake paid great effort in choosing the ingredients. The best quality flour and eggs from the chickens which are in good growing environment are used for their pancakes. The signature honey butter is made by whipping top class manuka honey from New Zealand and cultured butter made from Hokkaido milk. Add the honey butter and caramel syrup to enjoy the unique fluffiness of the delicate pancake to the fullest.

 

[REGULAR MENU]

HAPPY PANCAKE $108

Our signature fluffy pancake baked without using baking powder but by "Natural Power".
Please enjoy with the homemade Manuka Honey whipped butter.

 

PANCAKE with MILK TEA
SAUCE & HOMEMADE
GRANOLA $133

Tea leaves and other ingredients are boiled down to a mellow milk tea sauce. Sprinkle their homemade granola with dried fruits and spices on the top to create aromatic and flavourful pancakes.

 

PANCAKE with CHEESE MOUSSE
& BERRY SAUCE $128

Sourness from the thick berry sauce balanced out the sweetness from the pancake. Together with the cheese mousse, it makes a refreshing flavour.

 
 

A Happy Pancake - Factsheet

 
Address   :   Shop 203-205, 2/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Telephone : +852 2338 4315
Fax : +852 2338 4357
Email :

info@ahappypancake.hk

Website :

www.ahappypancake.hk

Facebook :

@ahappypancake

Instagram :

@ahappypancake_hk

Size : 1500 square feet
Capacity : 74 (48 indoor seats + 26 outdoor seats)
Signature Dish : Happy Pancake $108
Opening Hours : 10:30am to 10:30pm (Last order time: 9:45pm)
Average Spending : HK$150 per person

Payment Method

: Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), WeChat Pay, AliPay
Parking : Enjoy 3 hours (Mon-Fri) / 2 hours (Sat, Sun & Public Holiday) of free parking in Lee Garden Three Car Park upon spending HK$400
 

[reference for journalists]
A Happy Pancake Ltd
TEL: 2338 4315
E-mail: sales@ahappypancake.hk
https://www.ahappypancake.hk/contact.php


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aChina Kepei (01890) closes at HK$2.49 on grey market
AQ
12:25aBOE VARITRONIX : grants 4.5 million share options
AQ
12:25aCHINA SOFT POWER TECHNOLOGY : to lend USD$5 million
AQ
12:24aHWANGE COLLIERY : ZSE engages Hwange
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aZARGON OIL & GAS LTD. : Announces Q4 2018 Production Volumes and 2018 Year End Reserves
AQ
01/24LAKE RESOURCES NL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window
PU
01/24VOTI Detection Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 709 Cantech Investment Conference in Toronto, January 29-30, 2019
NE
01/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Ravenswood Update
PU
01/24NEWS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.