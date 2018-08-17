A Healthy State Fair Tradition Returns For An 18th Year

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tasty, calorie-laden foods are a main attraction at the Minnesota State Fair. But did you know, it takes 16,000 steps to burn the calories contained in one basket of cheese curds? Eating four mini donuts will require 4,200 steps to work off. That corn dog? It will set you back 4,600 steps.



The truth can be hard to swallow. However, there is a healthy option available. Fairgoers looking for some ‘balance’ in their State Fair fun are encouraged to walk their way to Health Fair 11 at the Fair. It’s the healthy State Fair tradition.

“A visit to Health Fair 11 at the Fair is a State Fair tradition for thousands of fairgoers,” said Craig Hotvedt, Executive Director of Health Fair 11. “They believe it helps balance other State Fair temptations.”

Get checked out (again)!

This is the 18th year Health Fair 11 at the Fair has organized free and low-cost screenings along with health education opportunities at the Fair. Seventeen organizations are joining forces to make Health Fair 11 at the Fair possible. Among the services offered: blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, balance screenings and memory-loss evaluations. Health organizations will provide the newest information on Celiac disease and living with food allergies. Fairgoers can weigh themselves and pick up the official list of State Fair foods that are gluten-free. Flu shots will be available for people ages three and older. An area has been set aside for people to sit and relax while recharging their mobile devices. New mothers will find private areas to use for nursing.

New this year

A new exhibit will provide free vision screenings for preschoolers. Another exhibit will have experts available to discuss Minnesota’s medical marijuana program.

Location, location, location

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is located in the Crossroads building at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. The building is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair first opened its doors to back in 2001. Since then more than one million screenings and health connections have been documented. The exhibit is made possible by Health Fair 11 , a nonprofit organization, and its sponsors UCare and KARE 11 . Learn more at www.HealthFair11.org .

Contact: Craig Hotvedt 763-797-7299 – office 651-632-2711 – fair time