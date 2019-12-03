Log in
A Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn

12/03/2019 | 04:36am EST
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks outside University of London, in London

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday if his party won an election in just over a week his government would not put any public services on the table in trade talks with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain to attend a meeting of the NATO military alliance and Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of putting the country's public health service up for grabs in preliminary trade talks. Johnson denies the accusations.

"I very gently, and quite simply but extremely firmly, say this, in any trade deal with the United States with a Labour government, public services will not be put on the table," he told a rally. "Our NHS (National Health Service) will not be put up for sale to anybody."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

