A Leading Health Insurance Firm Leveraged Fraud Analytics to Identify and Prioritize the Investigation of Questionable Medical Claims | Read Quantzig's Recent Success Story for in-Depth Insights

course of this engagement, the fraud
analytics experts at Quantzig helped a health insurance firm to
deploy new strategies to identify false claims and allocate their
resources efficiently.
Fraud Analytics for a Health Insurance Service Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)
From healthcare and financial claims to insurance and product warranty
claims, tackling fraud has turned out to be a major challenge for
businesses worldwide. To address such issues leading organizations are
focusing on developing robust solutions that would help them categorize
and prioritize suspicious activities. As such, health insurance service
providers are looking at leveraging fraud analytics to reduce
significant wastage of resources by preventing fraud and abuse in the
administration of health insurance claims.
The Business Problem: The
client is a well-known healthcare insurance service provider based out
of the United States. They wanted to leverage fraud analytics to
identify the potential losses from healthcare frauds and errors in
claims processing.
“Fraud analytics does not replace the traditional rules-based methods
but it just adds up to your existing efforts to enhance business
outcomes,” says a fraud analytics expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: With
several years of experience in offering advanced fraud analytics
solutions, we understand the ‘pain-points’ encountered by healthcare
players. To help the client tackle their challenges our experts proposed
a systematic, analytics-driven approach that would provide the
much-needed insights into false claims.
Quantzig’s fraud analytics solutions helped the
client to:
-
Analyze data using interactive dashboards
-
Identify and track fraud in real-time
-
Quantzig’s fraud analytics solutions offered
predictive insights on:
-
Leveraging analytics through cross-application data integration
-
Analyzing claims data in real-time to generate warnings of suspected
fraud
-
