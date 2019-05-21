Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Leading Health Insurance Firm Leveraged Fraud Analytics to Identify and Prioritize the Investigation of Questionable Medical Claims | Read Quantzig's Recent Success Story for in-Depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:46am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story. During the course of this engagement, the fraud analytics experts at Quantzig helped a health insurance firm to deploy new strategies to identify false claims and allocate their resources efficiently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005427/en/

Fraud Analytics for a Health Insurance Service Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fraud Analytics for a Health Insurance Service Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

From healthcare and financial claims to insurance and product warranty claims, tackling fraud has turned out to be a major challenge for businesses worldwide. To address such issues leading organizations are focusing on developing robust solutions that would help them categorize and prioritize suspicious activities. As such, health insurance service providers are looking at leveraging fraud analytics to reduce significant wastage of resources by preventing fraud and abuse in the administration of health insurance claims.

The Business Problem: The client is a well-known healthcare insurance service provider based out of the United States. They wanted to leverage fraud analytics to identify the potential losses from healthcare frauds and errors in claims processing.

Our fraud analytics experts can help you build a fraud detection strategy to identify and prevent claims fraud. Contact us for more insights.

“Fraud analytics does not replace the traditional rules-based methods but it just adds up to your existing efforts to enhance business outcomes,” says a fraud analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: With several years of experience in offering advanced fraud analytics solutions, we understand the ‘pain-points’ encountered by healthcare players. To help the client tackle their challenges our experts proposed a systematic, analytics-driven approach that would provide the much-needed insights into false claims.

This success story is a classic example of how a client succeeded in leveraging fraud analytics to identify and prevent false claims. Request a free proposal to know more about the benefits of fraud analytics.

Quantzig’s fraud analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Analyze data using interactive dashboards
  • Identify and track fraud in real-time
  • Request a free demo to know how our analytics solutions can help you tackle fraud.

Quantzig’s fraud analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Leveraging analytics through cross-application data integration
  • Analyzing claims data in real-time to generate warnings of suspected fraud
  • Request for more information to gain in-depth insights into fraud analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aNANTHEALTH : Discusses the Importance of Medical Device Integration at Vitalis 2019
BU
11:08aCSP : CSPi's Technology Solutions Division Named a Top Channel Partner at 2019 Aruba Americas Partner Summit
PU
11:08aBANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on May 28
PU
11:08aVODAFONE : Conclusion of share buy-back programme
PU
11:07aAFCON : Prelude Hits Screens Morrow
AQ
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Pending on Behalf of Brightview, Inc. Investors
GL
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Against ComScore, Inc.
GL
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately Three Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Pending On Behalf Of EventBrite, Inc. Investors
GL
11:06aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Researcher wins Hyundai invention award for impact-absorbing tech
AQ
11:06aFBN : Shareholders Fume Over Huge Fines On Banks in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : British ministers forecast thriving City of London in post-Brexit world
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Swung to 2Q Profit; Backs 2019 View
4CHINA AIRLINES LTD. : Airbus pledges counter-punch to new Boeing mid-sized jet
5BAYER AG : BAYER : hires law firm to probe Monsanto data collection

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About