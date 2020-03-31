A Letter from Bart Caraway on the Launch of Third Coast Bank's CARES Act Resource Page

To our customers, business owners and friends,

Over twelve years ago, our bank was founded on the tenants of personal service and community contribution. These tenants will remain our guide as Third Coast Bank works closely with you to navigate the recently passed CARES Act. We're committed to helping you decide which loan best supports your critical business needs and seeing you quickly through the process.

We, like you, are still awaiting final guidelines around the CARES Act legislation. I realize it may feel overwhelming and you are anxious for actionable steps to move forward. Know that myself and Third Coast Bank’s loan officers are closely monitoring the situation with the Small Business Administration and receiving updates daily, if not hourly.

To keep you informed of what we know, Third Coast Bank has created a web page dedicated to specifics about the CARE Act and Third Coast Bank’s response to Covid-19. It’s called Third Coast Bank CARES. I encourage you to check the site frequently. We’ll be posting resources and guidance as we receive developments. In fact just last night a simple, online loan request form was added to the site for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We anticipate a huge demand for these funds so encourage you to complete your request very soon or contact your Third Coast Lender to express your interest.

For those seeking assistance with an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), keep in mind this is an SBA direct loan. The SBA disaster assistance customer service center can be reached at 1.800.659.2955 (TTY 1.800.877.8339) or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or to apply visit the website: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

We remain here for you.

Respectfully,

Bart Caraway, President & CEO

