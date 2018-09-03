Log in
A-List in Mobile Cloud Index: 2018 Excel Report - Featuring Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Alibaba, Dell, Adobe, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 10:22am CEST

The "A-List in Mobile Cloud Index, Excel Report" report from Compass Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes companies providing cloud services targeting mobile devices including data, applications, and related services.

Included in the list are those companies that offer cloud based storage and document sharing services formulated for mobile devices. Also included are those companies providing services to create and optimize cloud-based applications for mobile devices.

While there is significant cross-over between mobile cloud companies and traditional cloud companies, rankings differ based on the degree of specific mobile offerings available.

While mobile cloud services are more recent to emerge than traditional cloud, there is a growing list of mobile cloud services providers and an increasingly broad array of services.

Companies Featured

  • Amazon/AWS
  • IBM Cloud
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Oracle
  • Alibaba
  • Dell EMC
  • Adobe
  • SAP
  • Salesforce
  • Red Hat
  • VMware
  • Akamai
  • Rackspace
  • Dropbox

Topics Covered

  1. Cover Sheet
  2. Index
  3. Company Notes
  4. Score Summary
  5. Related Data
  6. Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ltkwc/alist_in_mobile?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
