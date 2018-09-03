A-List in Smart Cities Index: 2018 Excel Report - Featuring GE, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, Amazon, Honeywell, IBM, Google, Cisco, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "A-List in Smart Cities Index, Excel Report" report from Compass Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a complete list of the companies included in the research and their associated rank and summary scores. Also included are qualitative research notes and analyst commentary, company specific insights, product/company/partner notes and key happenings in smart cities. A full methodology and summary scores of the 4 primary section categories are also included.

Cities are under constant pressure to adapt. A trend that is accelerating - driven by new technology, citizen expectations, broad socio-economic priorities, and ever-changing environmental pressures. While we are entering an era of rapid change and uncertainty as it relates to how cities will evolve this century, there is no shortage of amazing new solutions to be excited about.

The A-List Index on Smart Cities identifies the most promising smart cities vendors developing and implementing these solutions, thereby positioning themselves to revolutionize our urban environments for decades to come.

Companies Featured

General Electric

Intel

AT&T

Microsoft

Amazon (AWS)

Honeywell

IBM

Google

Cisco

Dell

Ericsson

Qualcomm

Huawei

Verizon

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Nokia

Oracle

Apple

SAP

Johnson Controls

Hitachi

ABB

NVIDIA

Samsung

SoftBank

Itron

Alibaba

Sprint

Facebook

Baidu

Tencent Holdings

ST Engineering

Eaton

and more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfpk5n/alist_in_smart?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005062/en/