A-List in Smart Cities Index: 2018 Excel Report - Featuring GE, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, Amazon, Honeywell, IBM, Google, Cisco, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 10:35am CEST

The "A-List in Smart Cities Index, Excel Report" report from Compass Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a complete list of the companies included in the research and their associated rank and summary scores. Also included are qualitative research notes and analyst commentary, company specific insights, product/company/partner notes and key happenings in smart cities. A full methodology and summary scores of the 4 primary section categories are also included.

Cities are under constant pressure to adapt. A trend that is accelerating - driven by new technology, citizen expectations, broad socio-economic priorities, and ever-changing environmental pressures. While we are entering an era of rapid change and uncertainty as it relates to how cities will evolve this century, there is no shortage of amazing new solutions to be excited about.

The A-List Index on Smart Cities identifies the most promising smart cities vendors developing and implementing these solutions, thereby positioning themselves to revolutionize our urban environments for decades to come.

Companies Featured

  • General Electric
  • Intel
  • AT&T
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon (AWS)
  • Honeywell
  • IBM
  • Google
  • Cisco
  • Dell
  • Ericsson
  • Qualcomm
  • Huawei
  • Verizon
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Nokia
  • Oracle
  • Apple
  • SAP
  • Johnson Controls
  • Hitachi
  • ABB
  • NVIDIA
  • Samsung
  • SoftBank
  • Itron
  • Alibaba
  • Sprint
  • Facebook
  • Baidu
  • Tencent Holdings
  • ST Engineering
  • Eaton
  • and more...

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfpk5n/alist_in_smart?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
