A-List in Smart Cities Index: 2018 Excel Report - Featuring GE, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, Amazon, Honeywell, IBM, Google, Cisco, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "A-List
in Smart Cities Index, Excel Report" report from Compass
Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report includes a complete list of the companies included in the
research and their associated rank and summary scores. Also included are
qualitative research notes and analyst commentary, company specific
insights, product/company/partner notes and key happenings in smart
cities. A full methodology and summary scores of the 4 primary section
categories are also included.
Cities are under constant pressure to adapt. A trend that is
accelerating - driven by new technology, citizen expectations, broad
socio-economic priorities, and ever-changing environmental pressures.
While we are entering an era of rapid change and uncertainty as it
relates to how cities will evolve this century, there is no shortage of
amazing new solutions to be excited about.
The A-List Index on Smart Cities identifies the most promising smart
cities vendors developing and implementing these solutions, thereby
positioning themselves to revolutionize our urban environments for
decades to come.
Companies Featured
-
General Electric
-
Intel
-
AT&T
-
Microsoft
-
Amazon (AWS)
-
Honeywell
-
IBM
-
Google
-
Cisco
-
Dell
-
Ericsson
-
Qualcomm
-
Huawei
-
Verizon
-
Schneider Electric
-
Siemens AG
-
Nokia
-
Oracle
-
Apple
-
SAP
-
Johnson Controls
-
Hitachi
-
ABB
-
NVIDIA
-
Samsung
-
SoftBank
-
Itron
-
Alibaba
-
Sprint
-
Facebook
-
Baidu
-
Tencent Holdings
-
ST Engineering
-
Eaton
-
and more...
