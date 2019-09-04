A Living Services : INSIDE INFORMATION - ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD. *

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company) pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company noted the recent speculation in media sources regarding possible acquisition (the "Possible Acquisition") of certain equity interests in CMIG Futurelife Property Management Ltd.* (中民未來物業服務有限公司) by the Company.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Company has commenced a preliminary negotiation with an independent third party relating to the Possible Acquisition.

The terms of the Possible Acquisition are subject to negotiations. As at the date of this announcement, no agreement, understanding or arrangement, whether legally binding or not, has been entered into with respect to the Possible Acquisition.

The terms of the Possible Acquisition, including the structure, consideration and other related arrangements, are still under discussion and subject to final agreement. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Possible Acquisition may or may not materialise as contemplated or at all.

1