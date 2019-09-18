Log in
A Living Services : TRADING HALT

09/18/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD. *

雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3319)

TRADING HALT

At the request of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 September 2019 pending the release of an announcement of the Company in relation to a proposed acquisition which may constitute a very substantial acquisition and contain inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

A-Living Services Co., Ltd.

LI Dalong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, being Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung^ (Co- chairman), Mr. Huang Fengchao^ (Co-chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. Feng Xin^, Mr. Wei Xianzhong^^, Ms. Yue Yuan^^, Mr. Wan Kam To^^^, Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph^^^ and Mr. Wang Peng^^^.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors
    * for identification purposes only

1

Disclaimer

A-Living Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 01:11:01 UTC
