A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A.

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of
Aseguradora Ancón, S.A. (Ancón) (Panama). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Ancón’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
Ancón maintains adequate risk-adjusted capitalization at an assessed
level of adequate, supported by a well-structured reinsurance program
that covers the company’s different business lines, as well as a stable
loss ratio. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the slow
dynamism of Panama’s insurance market in recent years and the strong
competition Ancón faces in its main segments.
Ancón is the sixth-largest insurer in Panama with a market share of 3.6%
as of June 2018. Property/casualty products compose 68% of its business
portfolio, with the remaining 32% made up of life products (including
accident and health). The company’s main segments are auto and health,
representing 37% and 21%, respectively, of its gross written premiums.
The company holds two subsidiaries in Puerto Rico: Multinational
Insurance Company (Multinational), a property/casualty insurer, and
Multinational Life Insurance Company (Multinational Life), a life
insurance company.
In 2017, the company’s combined ratio deteriorated, derived from lower
commissions from ceded premiums; however, Ancón maintained a stable loss
ratio and continued to benefit from reserve releases that started in
2014.
The prudent business strategy in terms of retention and growth has
allowed Ancón to maintain stable levels of required capital while
producing positive results and growth of its reported surplus. A
comprehensive reinsurance program set with highly rated reinsurers
further supports Ancón’s risk adjusted capital.
Panama’s insurance market so far in 2018 has shown improvements over the
past two years, and as of June 2018, it has grown 3.8% on a year-to-year
basis in real terms. Opportunities are still limited given the lack of
dynamism in certain sectors (e.g., new cars sales and new infrastructure
projects); however, A.M. Best expects Ancón to maintain a steady
underwriting performance based on its current strategy, as evidenced by
its loss ratio of 43.3% as of June 2018, an improvement from the loss
ratio of 57.8% recorded at year-end 2017.
Positive movement in Ancón’s ratings or outlooks could take place if the
company continues to implement its strategy in a profitable manner with
continued support from its strong reinsurance program and stable levels
of risk-adjusted capitalization. Negative rating actions could occur if
the company’s operating results show a negative trend of sustained
losses that affect its capitalization or business profile.
