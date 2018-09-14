A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Associated
Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited (AEGIS) (Hamilton,
Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings reflect AEGIS’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
AEGIS’ investment strategy emphasizes diversification, and a relatively
conservative approach to capital preservation and yield enhancement.
These favorable rating factors are offset partially by the periodic
unfavorable loss experience in certain lines of business over time.
Management continues to focus on the company’s operating performance by
improving its risk management strategies, including premium rate
adjustments, continued refinement of its underwriting criteria and the
prudent use of available reinsurance protection. AEGIS continues to
demonstrate a significant market profile as evidenced by a high member
retention ratio, an adaptive and highly responsive management team, and
the continued expansion of programs within its corporate mission.
Although AEGIS is well-positioned at the current rating level, key
rating drivers that may lead to positive actions on AEGIS' ratings are
sustained favorable underwriting and the company maintaining its
risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level.
Key rating drivers that could negatively affect the ratings are
increased underwriting volatility, significant investment losses or
outsized catastrophic events, in conjunction with a decline in the
risk-adjusted capitalization.
