A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Beneficial Insurance Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Beneficial
Insurance Limited (BIL) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect BIL’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
BIL’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted
capitalization, which is currently at the strongest level, as measured
by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Over the medium term, A.M. Best
expects the company’s planned high level of underwriting growth to drive
a notable increase in net required capital; however, strong internal
capital generation is expected to enable it to maintain at least very
strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Offsetting balance sheet factors
include the company’s small absolute capital base, which increases its
sensitivity to shock events and adverse changes in prospective
performance, growth or dividend payouts.
BIL has a track record of strong operating performance, with the company
having reported a five-year average return on equity of 18% (fiscal
years 2014-2018). Profitability over this period has been driven by
underwriting operations and a good five-year average combined ratio of
90%. Prospectively, A.M. Best expects strong underwriting performance to
be supported by continued low loss ratios and from a gradually improving
expense ratio, as the company benefits from economies of scale as it
executes planned business growth.
A.M. Best views BIL’s business profile as limited given its small scale
of operations. In addition, the company has limited product and
geographic diversification in New Zealand. The company’s largest line of
business is pet insurance, which currently accounts for more than 90% of
gross written premiums. Other lines of business, including motor
breakdown insurance and consumer credit insurance, are projected to grow
in significance over the long term but presently remain a small
component of the company’s portfolio.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
