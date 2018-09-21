A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Lloyd’s Syndicate 510

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Lloyd’s
Syndicate 510 (Syndicate 510) (United Kingdom), which is managed by
Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates Limited (TMKS). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings of Syndicate 510 reflect the balance sheet strength of the
Lloyd’s market, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as
the market’s strong operating performance, favourable business profile
and appropriate enterprise risk management. The Lloyd’s market rating is
the floor for all syndicate ratings, reflecting the Lloyd’s chain of
security and, in particular, the role of the Central Fund, which
partially mutualises capital at the market level.
For the 2018 year of account, the syndicate’s capacity was maintained at
GBP 1.1 billion. Approximately 55% of Syndicate 510’s capital is
provided by Tokio Marine Underwriting Limited, the ultimate parent of
which is Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. The remainder of the capital is
provided by third party Lloyd’s members.
The syndicate’s recent technical performance has been in line with the
overall Lloyd’s market, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average
combined ratio of 94% (2013-2017), compared with Lloyd’s five-year
weighted average combined ratio of 96%. In 2017, Syndicate 510 recorded
a combined ratio of 110% (Lloyd’s: 114%), affected by catastrophe losses
in North America. The impact from catastrophe losses was in line with
A.M. Best’s expectations given the size and frequency of catastrophe
events during the year.
The business profile of all syndicates is inextricably linked to that of
Lloyd’s, which has a strong position in the global general insurance and
reinsurance markets. The collective size of the Lloyd’s market allows
Syndicate 510 to compete under the Lloyd’s brand with international
groups. Syndicate 510 is one of the largest Lloyd’s syndicates, ranking
sixth based on 2017 gross written premiums. It writes a diversified
portfolio by geography and line of business comprising property and
special lines, marine and special risks, enterprise risk, accident and
health, reinsurance and aviation.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005302/en/