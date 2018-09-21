Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Lloyd’s Syndicate 510

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Lloyd’s Syndicate 510 (Syndicate 510) (United Kingdom), which is managed by Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates Limited (TMKS). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings of Syndicate 510 reflect the balance sheet strength of the Lloyd’s market, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as the market’s strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The Lloyd’s market rating is the floor for all syndicate ratings, reflecting the Lloyd’s chain of security and, in particular, the role of the Central Fund, which partially mutualises capital at the market level.

For the 2018 year of account, the syndicate’s capacity was maintained at GBP 1.1 billion. Approximately 55% of Syndicate 510’s capital is provided by Tokio Marine Underwriting Limited, the ultimate parent of which is Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. The remainder of the capital is provided by third party Lloyd’s members.

The syndicate’s recent technical performance has been in line with the overall Lloyd’s market, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average combined ratio of 94% (2013-2017), compared with Lloyd’s five-year weighted average combined ratio of 96%. In 2017, Syndicate 510 recorded a combined ratio of 110% (Lloyd’s: 114%), affected by catastrophe losses in North America. The impact from catastrophe losses was in line with A.M. Best’s expectations given the size and frequency of catastrophe events during the year.

The business profile of all syndicates is inextricably linked to that of Lloyd’s, which has a strong position in the global general insurance and reinsurance markets. The collective size of the Lloyd’s market allows Syndicate 510 to compete under the Lloyd’s brand with international groups. Syndicate 510 is one of the largest Lloyd’s syndicates, ranking sixth based on 2017 gross written premiums. It writes a diversified portfolio by geography and line of business comprising property and special lines, marine and special risks, enterprise risk, accident and health, reinsurance and aviation.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pPublix allows store employees to grow beards
AQ
04:07pBinance lists Paxos Standard token (PAX)
PR
04:07pFIRT AMER : First American International Corp. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger
AC
04:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Group Petitions Buhari Over Rising Mortality Rate in Ogoniland
AQ
04:06pPIER 1 IMPORTS : laments lower Q2 earnings
AQ
04:05pJOHN PAULSON : Paulson launches alliance to seek better returns in gold sector
RE
04:05pSTAAR SURGICAL : Parkhurst NuVision to Perform Highly Anticipated National Launch of New Permanent Contact Lens for Astigmatism
AQ
04:05pBOUYGUES : Company buys local land long sought for mining work
AQ
04:05pJOSÉ MOURINHO : Manchester United’s improved defence not just due to defenders
AQ
04:05pBLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.