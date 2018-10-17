A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Marble
Reinsurance Corporation (Marble Re) (Micronesia). The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Marble Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Marble Re's strong balance sheet assessment mainly reflects its modest
capital size, low underwriting leverage and conservative investment
portfolio. Given the volume of risks that the company writes and
retains, the capital required to support its current book of business is
relatively modest.
Marble Re’s underwriting results over the most-recent five-year period
have been consistently positive, contributing to an average combined
ratio of under 60%. The volatility of the key operating metrics also has
been relatively stable, owing largely to a conservative reinsurance
program that helped reduce the volatility in its underwriting results.
Marble Re is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation
(Marubeni), which is one of the largest trading companies in Japan. In
its role as a single-parent captive, the company only insures and
reinsures the risks of affiliated and related companies within the
Marubeni group. The types of business written expose the company’s
performance to high-severity, low-frequency losses. Nevertheless, Marble
Re has managed this risk through a prudent underwriting guideline and a
robust reinsurance program with conservative retention levels and
limits, including the presence of stop-loss covers for each line of
business.
The stable outlooks reflect A.M. Best’s expectation that Marble Re’s
operating performance will remain at a strong level, underpinned mainly
by favorable claims experience and an expense ratio that should remain
stable over time.
Negative rating actions could occur if there is a material increase in
risk appetite, which could potentially undermine Marble Re’s
profitability and capitalization. Additionally, negative rating actions
could occur if there is significant deterioration in Marubeni’s credit
profile.
A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk
transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the
world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the
captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005831/en/