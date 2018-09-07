A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited (Ocean Re) (Barbados). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Ocean Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating affirmations reflect the company’s strong risk-adjusted capital, geographic diversification, sound business strategy and good operating performance. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the susceptibility of its captive business to regulatory changes.

Ocean Re is a Barbados-based reinsurer, licensed as a qualifying insurance company, that is focused on reinsurance and offers a diversified product mix throughout Latin America and other strategically identified markets in other areas of the world. The company also offers facultative programs that are fully funded to the projected ultimate losses of the company’s clients. Its business development strategy clearly identifies an increase in the proportion of traditional reinsurance in its portfolio, as compared with its captive portfolio; however, regulatory changes remain a factor when evaluating the continuity of its fully funded programs, as legislative adjustments could potentially limit its premium growth.

Ocean Re’s regional geographic footprint has expanded since 2015 and now reaches into 24 countries throughout Latin America and eight other countries outside this region. Ocean Re foresees significant growth potential in Panama, Colombia and Mexico, as well as Guatemala, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru, which offer potential to diversify the portfolio.

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains strong, and has benefited from its positive operating performance, which, along with a conservative dividend policy, continues to strengthen A.M. Best’s future view of the company’s development of capitalization and overall financial strength.

The operating performance of Ocean Re is good, with premium sufficiency derived from the nature of its captive business, as well as from an adequate retrocession program for its traditional reinsurance lines. Underwriting performance has remained profitable, showing an improvement in the expense ratio and overall bottom-line results.

Positive rating actions may take place if the company is able to maintain a healthy traditional reinsurance portfolio and further diversify its revenue sources while sustaining a sound retrocession program and current risk-adjusted capitalization metrics. Negative rating actions could take place if there are significant business disruptions in its captive business or if traditional reinsurance underwriting shows poor operating performance to levels that affect the company’s capital position.

The methodology used in determining these ratings is Best’s Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best’s rating process and contains the different rating criteria employed in the rating process. Best’s Credit Rating Methodology can be found at www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.

Key insurance criteria reports utilized:

Best's Credit Rating Methodology (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

Evaluating Country Risk (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

Understanding Universal BCAR (Version May 14, 2018)

Catastrophe Analysis in A.M. Best Ratings (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

Available Capital & Holding Company Analysis (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

Rating Surety Companies (Version Oct. 13, 2017)

View a general description of the policies and procedures used to determine credit ratings. For information on the meaning of ratings, structure, voting and the committee process for determining the ratings and monitoring activities, please refer to Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings.

Previous Rating Date: Sept. 8, 2017

Date of Financial Data Used: Nov. 30, 2017

This press release relates to rating(s) that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For additional rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page.

A.M. Best does not validate or certify the information provided by the client in order to issue a credit rating.

While the information obtained from the material source(s) is believed to be reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed. A.M. Best does not audit the company’s financial records or statements, or otherwise independently verify the accuracy and reliability of the information; therefore, A.M. Best cannot attest as to the accuracy of the information provided.

A.M. Best’s credit ratings are independent and objective opinions, not statements of fact. A.M. Best is not an Investment Advisor, does not offer investment advice of any kind, nor does the company or its Ratings Analysts offer any form of structuring or financial advice. A.M. Best’s credit opinions are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities, or to make any other investment decisions. View our entire notice for complete details.

A.M. Best receives compensation for interactive rating services provided to organizations that it rates. A.M. Best may also receive compensation from rated entities for non-rating related services or products offered by A.M. Best. A.M. Best does not offer consulting or advisory services. For more information regarding A.M. Best’s rating process, including handling of confidential (non-public) information, independence, and avoidance of conflicts of interest, please read the A.M. Best Code of Conduct. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005448/en/