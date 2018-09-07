A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Ocean
International Reinsurance Company Limited (Ocean Re) (Barbados). The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings reflect Ocean Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The rating affirmations reflect the company’s strong risk-adjusted
capital, geographic diversification, sound business strategy and good
operating performance. Partially offsetting these positive rating
factors is the susceptibility of its captive business to regulatory
changes.
Ocean Re is a Barbados-based reinsurer, licensed as a qualifying
insurance company, that is focused on reinsurance and offers a
diversified product mix throughout Latin America and other strategically
identified markets in other areas of the world. The company also offers
facultative programs that are fully funded to the projected ultimate
losses of the company’s clients. Its business development strategy
clearly identifies an increase in the proportion of traditional
reinsurance in its portfolio, as compared with its captive portfolio;
however, regulatory changes remain a factor when evaluating the
continuity of its fully funded programs, as legislative adjustments
could potentially limit its premium growth.
Ocean Re’s regional geographic footprint has expanded since 2015 and now
reaches into 24 countries throughout Latin America and eight other
countries outside this region. Ocean Re foresees significant growth
potential in Panama, Colombia and Mexico, as well as Guatemala, Ecuador,
Paraguay and Peru, which offer potential to diversify the portfolio.
The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains strong, and has
benefited from its positive operating performance, which, along with a
conservative dividend policy, continues to strengthen A.M. Best’s future
view of the company’s development of capitalization and overall
financial strength.
The operating performance of Ocean Re is good, with premium sufficiency
derived from the nature of its captive business, as well as from an
adequate retrocession program for its traditional reinsurance lines.
Underwriting performance has remained profitable, showing an improvement
in the expense ratio and overall bottom-line results.
Positive rating actions may take place if the company is able to
maintain a healthy traditional reinsurance portfolio and further
diversify its revenue sources while sustaining a sound retrocession
program and current risk-adjusted capitalization metrics. Negative
rating actions could take place if there are significant business
disruptions in its captive business or if traditional reinsurance
underwriting shows poor operating performance to levels that affect the
company’s capital position.
The methodology used in determining these ratings is Best’s Credit
Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M.
Best’s rating process and contains the different rating criteria
employed in the rating process. Best’s Credit Rating Methodology can be
found at www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.
Key insurance criteria reports utilized:
-
Best's Credit Rating Methodology (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
-
Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
-
Evaluating Country Risk (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
-
Understanding Universal BCAR (Version May 14, 2018)
-
Catastrophe Analysis in A.M. Best Ratings (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
-
Available Capital & Holding Company Analysis (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
-
Rating Surety Companies (Version Oct. 13, 2017)
View a general description of the policies
and procedures used to determine credit ratings. For information on
the meaning of ratings, structure, voting and the committee process for
determining the ratings and monitoring activities, please refer to Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings.
-
Previous Rating Date: Sept. 8, 2017
-
Date of Financial Data Used: Nov. 30, 2017
This press release relates to rating(s) that have been published on
A.M. Best's website. For additional rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page.
A.M. Best does not validate or certify the information provided by
the client in order to issue a credit rating.
While the information obtained from the material source(s) is
believed to be reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed. A.M. Best does
not audit the company’s financial records or statements, or otherwise
independently verify the accuracy and reliability of the information;
therefore, A.M. Best cannot attest as to the accuracy of the information
provided.
A.M. Best’s credit ratings are independent and objective opinions,
not statements of fact. A.M. Best is not an Investment Advisor, does not
offer investment advice of any kind, nor does the company or its Ratings
Analysts offer any form of structuring or financial advice. A.M. Best’s
credit opinions are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities,
or to make any other investment decisions. View our entire
notice for complete details.
A.M. Best receives compensation for interactive rating services
provided to organizations that it rates. A.M. Best may also receive
compensation from rated entities for non-rating related services or
products offered by A.M. Best. A.M. Best does not offer consulting or
advisory services. For more information regarding A.M. Best’s rating
process, including handling of confidential (non-public) information,
independence, and avoidance of conflicts of interest, please read the A.M.
Best Code of Conduct. For information on the proper media use
of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005448/en/